“I think we have a really good shot at making it to the playoffs" - Riyan Parag on Rajasthan Royals' chances in IPL 2021 

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag outlined his vision for the remainder of the IPL season as well as his personal ambitions moving forward. The youngster has gone onto become an integral part of the Royals' squad as a lower middle-order batsman as well as a handy spinner.

Parag boasted an impressive strike rate of 144 in the first half of the IPL. The all-rounder played several cameos and also grabbed a few eyeballs with his unorthodox bowling action, impressive fielding in the deep and unique celebrations.

The former U-19 player believes that the franchise have a good chance of making it into the playoffs. They are currently fifth in the points table. Riyan Parag also noted how the squad are already accustomed to the conditions in the UAE. He said:

"I think we have a really good shot at making it to the playoffs. We’re placed number fifth on the table, and we’ve got seven more matches to play. Plus, we know the conditions in UAE really well from last season."

"I believe we can improve a lot in various departments, and with a good team balance and combination on and off the field, I think we’ll have a really good shot of qualifying for the playoffs first, and then of course, winning the title."

IPL helps me present a case for the senior national team: Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag believes the IPL presents him with a platform to showcase the best of his abilities. Moreover, he assessed his exploits in the first-half of the 2021 IPL and feels he could have done better in certain areas. Parag added:

“I think the first half of the IPL was decent for me, but I could’ve done better in terms of winning more matches for the Royals. But I’m not going to be too harsh on myself, because I believe in my abilities, and through rigorous training, I’m pretty sure I will be able to make a difference in the UAE. The tournament also presents me with the chance to perform to the best of my abilities and make a case for the senior national team.”

Riyan Parag will resume his campaign for the Rajasthan Royals when they face Punjab Kings in Dubai on September 21. Parag has scored 78 runs and scalped 1 wicket in the season so far.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra