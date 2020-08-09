Rohit Sharma congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal on his engagement with a funny meme 

India spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday announced his engagement with Dhanashree Verma, who is a choreographer, YouTuber and dentist. The couple announced the new innings on their respective social media accounts.

Soon, wishes poured in from all quarters and quite expectedly, Rohit Sharma, who is a good friend of Yuzvendra Chahal, also dropped a comment on the engagement post.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit share a great rapport both on and off the field and often exchange jokes on social media. Rohit trolled Chahal by congratulating him with a funny meme.

"Yuzvendra Chahal with a youngster in IPL 2050," reads the meme in which an old and a young RCB fan can be seen together. The old fan in the picture resembles Yuzvendra Chahal. "Bhai congrats on your engagement. Best wishes @yuzi_chahal,” Sharma wrote.

Bhai congrats on your engagement. Best wishes @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/HWwx6glcGB — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 8, 2020

Among other cricketers who sent warm wishes to the couple were Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal gearing up for the IPL

The Indian cricket team was last seen on the field during their tour of New Zealand in February 2020, after which cricket throughout the world was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, international cricket resumed last month with the England vs West Indies series, followed by the ongoing England vs Pakistan series. Franchise cricket has also been given the go-ahead, with the Caribbean Premier League starting later this month and the Indian Premier League starting next month.

Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal will next be seen in action in the IPL, which is all set to get underway in the United Arab Emirates from September 19. While Rohit Sharma, the most successful captain in the T20 tournament, will play for the Mumbai Indians, Yuzvendra Chahal will don the red jersey for Royal Challengers Bangalore.