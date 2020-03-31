Rohit Sharma donates ₹70 lakh to aid COVID-19 relief efforts

The Indian opener has donated ₹45 lakh to the PM CARES Fund and ₹25 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Fund.

Sharma has also contributed ₹5 lakh each to the Welfare of Stray Dogs and Feed India campaigns.

Rohit Sharma

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has donated ₹70 lakh to aid the government's efforts to fight away the novel coronavirus. In addition to his contributions for the relief efforts, Sharma has also donated ₹5 lakh each for the Welfare of Stray Dogs and Feed India project as well.

The novel coronavirus cases have risen up to more than 1,300 in number and many sportspersons in India have done their bit through either cash or kind contributions.

In a recent tweet, the opener announced his donations, confirming that he has contributed ₹45 lakh to the PM CARES Fund and ₹25 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Funds.

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

Sharma joins a big list of Indian cricketers contributing to the relief efforts which includes Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Indian skipper Virat Kohli among other names.

The 32-year-old Mumbaikar has been actively involved in social activities and is a part of several animal welfare campaigns as a brand ambassador. A member of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Sharma is also the Rhino Ambassador for WWF India.

The flamboyant opener has played 32 Test matches, 224 ODI matches and 108 T20Is for the national team, and will next be in action for the Mumbai Indians when IPL 2020 does begin later this year.