Rohit Sharma likes to gather information as a skipper, reveals Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma might take decisions on the field depending on his gut instinct but head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed that the India opener likes to gather a lot of information about the opponents before the game and that plays a part in him making vital decisions on the field.

He always has a plan ready and every plan differs from opponent to opponent, revealed Jayawardene.

"He (Rohit) is an instinctive leader for sure. But at the same time Rohit gathers a lot of information as well, I think that's his strength. Ro (as he is referred to by Mahela) does get a lot of information and he likes to know things. And he uses that out there in the middle. That's how he reacts and all that. Even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, but that information is there," Mahela Jayawardene said during the show Sony Ten Pit Stop.

Rohit Sharma analyses the opponents really well: Mahela Jayawardene

Rohit Sharma is the IPL's most successful captain winning the marquee event four times with the Mumbai Indians and Jayawardene believed that a lot of credit goes to his decision-making and the kind of questions he asks during the formation of strategies.

Rohit Sharma analyses the strengths and weakness of the opponents and makes plans accordingly which, more often than not, end up being successful. That is visible from the way he uses priced assets like Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga and the way he expertly marshals the slower bowlers.

Players like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard are used as floaters by Rohit Sharma in the batting order according to the match situation and the decision to promote them pays off most of the times. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande and many more have thrived under Rohit's captaincy and have earned the call-up to the Indian squad. This exactly shows why Rohit Sharma is highly rated as a skipper. Serving for India, he has helped them win the Nidahas Trophy and the 2018 Asia Cup.

"He comes and asks questions...sometimes you walk into the team room for us to do some analysing and you see Rohit the analyst, just looking through certain stuff and all that....so like that he gets those little snippets from the guys, so he is prepared. So it's the preparation which helps in building an instinct.So as long as you are prepared and you are instinctively making those calls and being proactive, that's all you can ask from him and Ro (hit) is brilliant in that," Jayawardene asserted.