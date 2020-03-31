×
Rohit Sharma picks his favourite coach of all-time

  • The Indian opener named a former Mumbai Indians' teammate as the best coach he's played under.
  • Sharma has 4898 runs from the IPL and is third on the list of the highest run-getters in the tournament.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 31 Mar 2020, 21:50 IST

Rohit Sharma in action for MI
Rohit Sharma in action for MI

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, in a recent Instagram Live session hosted by Kevin Pietersen picked former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as the best coach he's played under.

Sharma and Pietersen discussed a variety of topics such as the Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2020, Sachin Tendulkar's influence on the opener's life among other subjects.

One among the questions was about who Sharma's favourite coach has been over the years, to which the Indian opener picked Ponting after a little deliberation.

"Very difficult to pick one name because they all bring something or the other to the table. But Ricky Ponting to me was magic. The way he handled the team when he was captain for the first half, and then gave it to me, it takes a lot of guts to do that."

Sharma also spoke about how Ponting handled the team from the sidelines, after stepping down from captaincy.

"After that as well, to be as involved as he was, as a member of the support staff, he was helping all the youngsters and guided my through the captaincy. I got to learn a lot from him. He was a different ball game altogether."

Ponting stepped down from captaining midway through the 2013 season of the IPL that saw Sharma take over the reins as captain. The move proved to be a masterstroke as Sharma led MI to their first title in the same season and has since then led the side to three more titles (2015, 2017 and 2019).

Published 31 Mar 2020, 21:50 IST
IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
