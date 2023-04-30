When the Mumbai Indians (MI) appointed Rohit Sharma as their skipper midway through the 2013 season, they had no idea that that move would bring them five IPL trophies.

Rohit Sharma has been phenomenal with his tactical shrewdness, which we have seen from time to time in IPL matches in the last 10 years of him leading MI.

One could argue that during this phase, he had some of the big names in the coaching staff as well as some big match winners who could single-handedly change the complexion of any game. However, you can't win five IPL trophies based on these, as every team possesses more or less the same arsenal in their ranks.

You need a leader who remains calm in adverse situations and makes bold decisions with full responsibility, and Rohit has been doing that successfully for 10 years now.

On that note, let's take a look at some instances where Rohit Sharma's tactical brilliance won Mumbai Indians matches from improbable situations.

Rohit Sharma's 3 best captaincy performances in the IPL

#3. Giving the final over to Kieron Pollard, Match 51, Wankhede, IPL 2015

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), chasing a challenging total of 172 on a sticky Wankhede pitch, were comfortably placed at 118/3 in 14 overs as the Mumbai Indians looked all at sea.

Rohit Sharma brought his frontline bowlers, Lasith Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan, to not only slow down the KKR scoring but also search for wickets and bring MI back into the game.

The move worked like a charm, as KKR found themselves at 144/6 in the 18th over. A few lusty blows from Yusuf Pathan made sure that they needed just 11 off the last over.

Rohit had already finished the quota of his premier fast bowlers and was left with the options of Jagadeesha Suchith and Hardik Pandya. However, he decided to go with an unconventional choice in Kieron Pollard as the ball was gripping a bit and Pollard's change of pace could work in those situations.

The decision paid dividends as Pollard dismissed a well-set Pathan on the very first ball and then gave away only five runs in as many balls, giving MI a thrilling win by five runs.

#2. Death overs masterclass, Final, Uppal Hyderabad, IPL 2017

The Mumbai Indians found themselves in a hole with their score at 41/3 from eight overs in the IPL 2017 final against the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS).

Rohit Sharma then decided to send left-handed batsman Krunal Pandya to resurrect the innings and counter the threat of Adam Zampa and Jaydev Unadkat. Krunal didn't disappoint and scored a mature 47 off 38.

With him not getting enough support from the other batsmen, Mumbai huffed and puffed to a paltry score of 129 in their stipulated overs.

Pune were in control of the chase and needed 33 off the last four overs with seven wickets in hand.

Rohit could have finished McClenaghan's quota and saved the last two overs for his premium death bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, but he decided to kill the game before the 20th over and gave the ball to the youngster.

The move turned the game on its head as Bumrah dismissed MS Dhoni, opening up the match.

With 11 needed off the last over, Rohit Sharma trusted McClenaghan, who responded with two wickets off his first two deliveries, including the big wicket of Steve Smith. The Kiwi all-rounder gave away only nine runs in that over, helping the Mumbai Indians clinch their third IPL trophy.

#1. Giving Malinga the Final Over, Final, Uppal Hyderabad, IPL 2019

With a fourth IPL title on the line for both the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, fans got to witness a game of quality cricket full of twists and turns.

With MI struggling at 101/5 in the 15th over, Pollard once again starred to help his side post a fighting total of 149/8.

In the chase, a fighting innings from Shane Watson made sure that Chennai remained in the game and was well supported by Dwayne Bravo, who played the second-fiddle role with perfection.

With 18 needed off the last two overs, Rohit Sharma gave Jasprit Bumrah the 19th over, which went for nine runs. Now, it was up to Lasith Malinga, who had conceded 42 off his three overs, to defend nine runs in the last over.

The veteran Sri Lankan used his variations to perfection and gave only seven off his first five deliveries. But real drama unfolded when he bowled an inch-perfect yorker to Shardul Thakur on the last ball, trapping him in front of the wicket to crown the Mumbai Indians as IPL champions for the fourth time.

