Rohit Sharma's 3 ODI records that will never be broken

Today, Rohit Sharma turns 36. One of the world's finest batters, Rohit Sharma is also the captain of the Indian Cricket Team and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. On his special day, wishes have been pouring in from across the cricketing fraternity.

Rohit Sharma will be hoping to celebrate his birthday with a win over the Rajasthan Royals today in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 'Hitman' is the most successful captain in IPL history, winning the competition a record five times. He is also the fourth highest run-scorer in the IPL. He has also picked up two hat-tricks in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive white-ball batters in the world and has dismantled several world-class bowling attacks with his breathtaking strokeplay. He is one of the strongest pillars of the Indian Team and his contribution was integral in India's successful campaigns at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

On that note, let us discuss Rohit Sharma's three ODI records that will likely never be broken.

#1. 3 ODI double-hundreds by Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the only player in the history of ODI cricket to hit multiple double-centuries. Out of 10 double-hundreds hit in ODI cricket so far, three have been struck by the 'Hitman'. This explains how difficult it is to even score one double-century and to break Sharma's record, a player will have to play four such innings. This seems highly improbable for any batter.

#2. 5 hundreds in a single ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma became the only player in ODI World Cup history to hit five hundreds in a single edition, achieving the feat in 2019. He surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who struck four centuries in the 2015 edition of the tournament. It will require a tremendous achievement on the part of any player to break this record.

#3. Highest individual score in an India - Pakistan World Cup game

Rohit Sharma's fantastic 140-run innings against Pakistan in World Cup 2019 is the highest individual score in an India-Pakistan World Cup game. The previous highest individual score was Virat Kohli's 107-run innings in the 2015 World Cup. The quality of bowling attacks both teams possess makes this record immensely difficult to break.

With that, we complete our piece on three ODI records by Rohit Sharma that will likely never be broken. Can you think of any other ODI records by the 'Hitman'? Let us know in the comments section below.

