Rohit Sharma shares video of his workout; Harbhajan Singh responds with hilarious comment

Rohit Sharma

India opener Rohit Sharma, who is currently out of the Indian team due to an injury, took to Instagram to share a video from his gym session as if to announce that his comeback is not far. The right-hander has not played for India since the fifth T20I against New Zealand when he picked up a calf injury while batting.

Quite a few cricketers are very active on social media and often engage in harmless banter with one another. This time around, it was Harbhajan Singh. “Only 40 kg for this?? Common shaana,” commented Harbhajan commented on Rohit’s Instagram post.

Harbhajan Singh's comment on Rohit Sharma's post

Rohit’s absence was felt in the ODI series as the new opening combination of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw failed to give India good starts. The Indian team management will be hoping that the 32-year-old regains his fitness ahead of the home series against South Africa.

Harbhajan, on the other hand, will be gearing up for IPL 2020, where he will turn out for three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, Team India under Virat Kohli’s captaincy will take on New Zealand in the first Test match at Wellington starting on Friday. Either Shubman Gill or Prithvi Shaw are likely to fill up the opener's slot.