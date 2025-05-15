Rohit Sharma vs David Warner - comparing their stats after 184 IPL matches

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma is among the greats to have played in the IPL. In the 18th season, the right-hander continues to ply his trade for Mumbai, having scored 300 runs from 11 matches so far with a strike-rate of over 150 and three half-centuries.

Ad

Rohit has plundered 6928 runs from 268 matches overall in his IPL career with two hundreds and 46 half-centuries, establishing himself among the highest run-getters in the history of the tournament.

David Warner, who was unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auctions, is also among the greatest names to have featured in the IPL. He has been among the most decorated overseas players in the league, having won the 'Orange Cap' thrice in 2015, 2017 and 2019, being the only player to have won it thrice in the tournament's history.

Ad

Trending

Warner also led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their first-ever IPL title in 2016 and is also among the top run-getters in the history of the league.

That said, here is a comparion of the stats of the two IPL greats after 184 matches in the cash-rich league.

Rohit Sharma vs David Warner comparison after 184 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Rohit Sharma made his IPL debut in 2008 for the Deccan Chargers. After three seasons, he moved to Mumbai Indians in 2011 and the rest has been history. Rohit has scored 6928 runs overall in his IPL career. However, in his first 184 games in the league, the right-hander had managed to score 4800 runs from 179 innings.

Ad

David Warner first featured in the IPL a year later than Rohit in 2009. He began with the Delhi Capitals (DC) before going to play for SRH and returned to DC, last featuring in the 2024 season. The left-hander has played 184 games and has scored 6565 runs.

Warner is way ahead of Rohit when looking at the number of runs scored by both batters after 184 IPL games.

Player Matches Innings Runs Rohit Sharma 184 179 4800 David Warner 184 184 6565

Ad

#2 Average & Strike rate

Rohit Sharma has not always been an opener in the IPL. He started off in the middle order and has batted in the middle for a major part during his first 184 games. He has an overall average of 29.73 and a strike-rate of 131.93 from 268 matches. In his first 184 games, Rohit had an average of 31.58 and a strike-rate of 131.08.

On the other hand, David Warner has batted as an opener for the majority of his IPL career. The left-hander has an average of 40.52 and a strike-rate of 139.77 in the 184 games that he has played in the league so far.

Ad

Even in these numbers, Warner beats Rohit with a superior average and a strike-rate in comparison.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Rohit Sharma 184 31.58 131.08 David Warner 184 40.52 139.77

Ad

#3 Captaincy

Rohit Sharma has captained in 158 matches in the IPL overall. From his first 184 matches, he has captained in 100 games and has scored 2625 runs as captain in these games.

As for David Warner, he has captained in 83 out of his 184 games in the IPL. He has scored 3356 runs as captain from these 83 matches in the league.

Player Matches Runs Rohit Sharma 100 2625 David Warner 83 3356

Ad

#4 Most 50+ scores in a winning cause

Rohit Sharma has 2958 runs from his first 184 games in the IPL in a winning cause. In this period, he has scored 22 fifty-plus scores, which include 21 half-centuries and a century.

On the other hand, David Warner made 3710 runs in a winning cause in his 184 matches in the cash-rich league so far. The left-hander has scored four hundreds and 37 half-centuries in wins.

Ad

Warner is again well ahead of Rohit in terms of runs scored, fifties, and hundreds in a winning cause in this phase.

Player Matches Total runs Runs in a winning cause 50/100 Total 50+ scores in a winning cause Rohit Sharma 184 4800 2958 21/1 22 David Warner 184 6565 3710 37/4 41

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More