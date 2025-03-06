Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - comparing their captaincy records in ICC tournaments

As each IPL season nears its kickoff, fan wars on who the best captain between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma take centerstage like clockwork. Yet, the noise drastically reduced in the buildup to the 2024 IPL, thanks to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) replacing the duo with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya, respectively, at the helm.

However, with the 2025 IPL season fast approaching, the Dhoni-Rohit debates have picked up steam once again. While a few fans are still unsure as to why, most have connected the dots with India a step away from making it back-to-back ICC titles under Rohit.

The 37-year-old already became the first-ever captain to lead a side to the final of all four ICC tournaments - ODI and T20 World Cups, Champions Trophy, and World Test Championship (WTC). Meanwhile, Dhoni remains the only captain to have achieved glory as captain in three white-ball ICC events.

He led India to title runs in the 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups, followed by the triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

With the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand being a potentially legacy-altering moment for Rohit, there is an increased curiosity among fans to find out his captaincy numbers compared to Dhoni's in ICC tournaments.

Considering Dhoni retired from the Test format when the WTC was introduced, we will keep the comparisons to the white-ball formats - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

As Indian cricket and possibly MI and CSK fans battle for bragging rights with the Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni captaincy debate, we look at their numbers as captains in ICC events.

T20 World Cup

It is no secret that the 2007 T20 World Cup was MS Dhoni's rise to fame as a captain. Similarly, Rohit Sharma's leading India to an unbeaten title run in the 2024 T20 World Cup cemented him as one of the greatest short-format captains in world cricket.

Yet, the duo captained the side in T20 World Cups that ended in disappointment - more so for Dhoni than Rohit. The former captained India in the 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016 T20 World Cups with mixed results.

Rohit endured a painful ending in the 2022 T20 World Cup when India suffered a ten-wicket hammering at the hands of England in the semifinal.

Dhoni vs Rohit - T20 World Cup captaincy numbers

Despite the incredible 2007 T20 World Cup victory, Dhoni found the going tough in the mega event over the next few editions. Meanwhile, Rohit overcame the painful ending in the 2022 T20 World Cup to lead India to a spectacular run in the 2024 edition.

While the difference in matches is massive between Dhoni and Rohit as captains in T20 World Cups, the latter boasts a much better win percentage, with the number of titles won being level.

Edge: Rohit Sharma

ICC ODI Events

If the 2007 T20 World Cup was the trailer for MS Dhoni, the captain, his status as an all-time great white-ball captain became unquestioned with his achievements in ICC ODI tournaments. The now 43-year-old led India to glory in the 2011 ODI World Cup, followed by a second title in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni also captained India in the 2015 ODI World Cup and the 2009 Champions Trophy, both of which ended in disappointment.

Coming to Rohit, his search for an ICC title in ODIs continues after India fell agonizingly short in the final of the 2023 World Cup. He could be only three days away from laying hands on an ICC ODI title should India win the final of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Yet, with that still to be determined, here are the duo's captaincy numbers in ICC ODI tournaments.

Dhoni vs Rohit - ICC ODI Events as captain

Dhoni and Rohit boast incredible numbers as Indian captains in ICC ODI tournaments. While the former has a win percentage of almost 87, the latter has done even better with a 93 win percentage. Yet, the title count being 2-0 in favor of Dhoni works against Rohit in this battle - something he can close in on with a win over New Zealand on Sunday.

As of now, it is hard not to give the slender edge to Dhoni, based on his titles won, even if Rohit has won at a higher percentage.

Edge: MS Dhoni

Batting Numbers as captains in ICC events

Captaincy aside, Dhoni and Rohit are considered two of India's greatest white-ball batters. While the latter made 'finishing' a thing in Indian cricket, the former has broken records for fun as an opener in ICC events.

Yet, how the duo fared with the bat while leading Team India makes for interesting reading.

Dhoni vs Rohit - Batting Numbers as captains in ICC events

It is clear from the above table that despite batting in the lower middle-order, Dhoni was more consistent than Rohit with the willow in T20 World Cups as captain. Yet, Rohit's ability to dominate the bowling is evidenced by his considerably better strike rate compared to Dhoni in T20 World Cups.

Coming to the 50-over World Cup numbers as captains, the duo averaged an impressive 42.33 and 46.73, with Rohit holding the slight edge. However, his strike rate of 122.76 compared to Dhoni's 89.75 makes him a clear winner in this category.

Edge: Rohit Sharma

Conclusion

Similar to the IPL, the MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma battle in terms of captaincy in ICC events is closely fought. While Dhoni gets the nod in ODI tournaments as captain over Rohit, the reverse is true in T20 World Cups.

Yet, the current skipper has led from the front with the bat better than the former when T20 World Cups, Champions Trophies, and ODI World Cups are all considered.

Winner: Rohit Sharma

