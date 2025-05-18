Rohit Sharma vs Shikhar Dhawan - comparing their stats after 222 IPL matches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some of the greatest cricketers in the world showcase their talent through exceptional performances over the years. Many of the finest batters have left a significant mark on the tournament with their consistent displays of skill, and several opening batters have carved out stellar reputations for themselves.

Among these elite players are Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. While Rohit continues to be an active and influential presence in the IPL, Dhawan brought his remarkable journey to a close after the 2024 season. However, before bidding farewell, he ensured that he left a lasting legacy with every franchise he represented throughout his illustrious career.

On that note, in this article, we take a closer look at and compare the IPL statistics of both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan after 222 matches.

Comparing the stats of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan after 222 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Rohit Sharma has been a mainstay in the IPL since its inception in 2008, featuring in 268 matches to date. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has accumulated 6,928 runs at an average of 29.73 and a strike rate of 131.93. His tally includes 46 half-centuries and two centuries. Notably, in his first 222 IPL appearances, the right-handed batter had scored 5,766 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Rohit Sharma 222 217 5,766 Shikhar Dhawan 222 221 6,769

In comparison, Shikhar Dhawan played exactly 222 matches in his IPL career, during which he amassed 6,769 runs—establishing himself as one of the most dependable openers in the tournament's history.

#2 Average and Strike rate

In his first 222 IPL matches, Rohit Sharma maintained an average of 30.51 with a strike rate of 130.19.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Rohit Sharma 222 30.51 130.19 Shikhar Dhawan 222 35.25 127.14

In contrast, Shikhar Dhawan concluded his 222-match IPL career with a higher average of 35.25 but a slightly lower strike rate of 127.14.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Rohit Sharma scored 40 half-centuries and one century in his first 222 IPL matches, with his best performance coming for Mumbai Indians (MI), where he made an unbeaten 109 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens during the 2012 season.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Rohit Sharma 222 40 1 109* Shikhar Dhawan 222 51 2 106*

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan notched up 51 half-centuries and two centuries in his 222-game IPL career. His top innings was an unbeaten 106, which he scored while playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2020 season in Dubai.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

In his first 222 IPL matches, Rohit Sharma was on the winning side 120 times. Over these games, he scored 3,542 runs in 116 innings, averaging 39.36 with a strike rate of 134.94, including 25 half-centuries and one century.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Rohit Sharma 116 3,542 39.36 134.94 Shikhar Dhawan 114 3,989 43.36 132.61

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan was part of the winning team on 114 occasions across 222 IPL matches. In these victories, he amassed 3,989 runs in 114 innings, with an average of 43.36 and a strike rate of 132.61, hitting 33 half-centuries and one century.

