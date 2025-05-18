3 major reasons behind KKR failing to defend their title in IPL 2025 ft. Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have been knocked out of the 2025 edition of the tournament. Their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain, and with that, KKR have managed only 12 points from 13 matches.

KKR now have only one match remaining against the runners-up of IPL 2024, i.e,. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have also been knocked out of the tournament. The defending champions will be playing for pride and would want to end the campaign on a winning note.

There have been several factors behind KKR's downfall in IPL 2025. On that note, here is a look at three reasons why KKR failed to defend their title in IPL 2025:

#1 Indifferent form of Venkatesh Iyer and other middle-order batters

KKR acquired Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping sum of Rs. 23.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The southpaw was instrumental in the success of the franchise in IPL 2024, having scored 370 runs at an impressive average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 158.80.

Venkatesh Iyer scored 142 runs in IPL 2025- Source: Getty

However, Iyer was woefully out of form during IPL 2025. In 11 matches, he scored only 142 runs at an average of 20.29 and a strike rate of 139.22. He was subsequently dropped in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was dismissed by a spinner in three innings in IPL 2025.

Apart from Iyer, the rest of the middle-order and lower middle-order batters failed to get going. In six innings with the bat, Ramandeep Singh scored 34 runs at a dismal average of 8.50 and a strike rate of 113.33. Spin was his Achilles heel, and he was dismissed three out of four times to spin in IPL 2025.

Andre Russell played a solitary match-winning innings (57*) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season. In nine innings with the bat, he was dismissed in the single digits on four occasions and failed to cross the 20-run mark on six occasions. A spinner dismissed him on three occasions.

Rinku Singh failed to maximise the opportunities with the bat. Though he was impressive in patches, he failed to provide the impetus and finishing touches to the innings. He scored 197 runs at an average of 32.83 in 10 innings. However, most of his innings were not match-winning ones for the team.

Thus, the team was heavily dependent on the top four batters, viz. Sunil Narine (215 runs ), Ajinkya Rahane (375 runs), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (286 runs), Quinton de Kock (143 runs from seven innings), and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who replaced de Kock in the last five matches.

KKR's middle-order struggled against spinners in the middle-overs and failed to provide the finishing touches in the death overs, which led to the team's downfall and early exit from IPL 2025.

#2 Absence of an experienced overseas pacer and high economy rates of Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora-

Mitchell Starc played a vital role in KKR's IPL 2024 triumph. The pacer bagged 17 wickets in the said IPL season and played a vital role in guiding two young pacers in Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora.

Mitchell Starc played a crucial role in KKR's success in IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Starc was neither retained nor acquired by KKR for IPL 2025, and his absence was felt by KKR. Though Rana and Arora have picked up 15 and 16 wickets respectively in IPL 2025, they have economy rates of 9.95 and 10.15, respectively.

The absence of a third overseas pacer has hit KKR big time. In four matches played in IPL 2025, Spencer Johnson has picked up a solitary wicket of Jofra Archer and has an average of 133 with the ball and an economy rate of 11.74.

Anrich Nortje played a solitary match for KKR in IPL 2025 and bowled three overs, picking up the wicket of Nehal Wadhera.

Andre Russell has bowled occasionally in IPL 2025 and has picked up eight wickets.

Thus, KKR missed an experienced overseas pacer like Starc, who was lethal in the powerplay overs and also at the death.

#3 No 50-plus opening partnership in IPL 2025-

Well begun is half done. KKR openers have, however, failed to get the team off to flying starts as was the case in the past.

In 11 completed matches in IPL 2025, the opening pair scored 4, 41, 1, 14, 37,46,7,2,48,13, and 11 respectively. This reflects that the opening pair failed to score 15 runs in seven out of 11 innings in IPL 2025.

KKR tried as many as three opening combinations in IPL 2025, viz. Quinton de Kock-Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali-de Kock, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz-Narine. However, the 50-run mark for the opening partnership was not breached in IPL 2025 for KKR.

Most of the scoring for KKR in IPL 2025 was done by Ajinkya Rahane (375 runs) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (286 runs).

Lack of opening partnerships at the top of the order and an indifferent form of the middle-order batters hurt KKR big time in IPL 2025.

