Rohit Sharma vs Shreyas Iyer - comparing their stats in the playoffs ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (June 1). Rohit's Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator while the Iyer-led Punjab Kings faced a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1.

The duo's contributions could be vital to their team's hopes of reaching the final, due to them playing a significant role in the top order. Although the veteran batters have proved their merit in the past, they will again look forward to carrying their legacy in the cash-rich league.

On that note, let's take a look at how Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have fared in the IPL playoffs so far.

#1 Runs and average/strike rate

Player Innings Runs Average/Strike rate 50s Rohit Sharma 22 397 18.90/116.76 3 Shreyas Iyer 10 216 36/126.31 2

Rohit Sharma has garnered 397 runs in 22 appearances at an average of 18.90 and a strike rate of 116.76. He has been part of the playoffs for the Deccan Chargers and the Mumbai Indians.

The 'Hitman' recently played his finest knock of 81 in the IPL playoffs during the Eliminator fixture against the Gujarat Titans. His contributions helped the side to progress to Qualifier 2.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 216 runs in 10 innings so far in the IPL playoffs. He has played in the playoffs for Delhi Capitals (2019 to 2021), Kolkata Knight Riders (2024) and Punjab Kings (2025).

Shreyas Iyer possesses an average of 36 and a strike rate of 126.31 in the IPL playoffs. His best season in terms of contributions came in the 2020 edition, where he scored a total of 98 runs in three games. In the final, his 65*-run knock went in vain as Delhi Capitals ended as the runners-up.

#2 Contributions in a winning cause

Player Total Runs Runs in winning cause % of runs in winning cause Average Rohit Sharma 397 331 83.37 23.64 Shreyas Iyer 216 93 43.05 23.25

With an aforementioned 81-run knock, Rohit Sharma has increased his average in winning efforts. He has scored 331 runs, which accounts for 83.37% of his total runs in the playoffs.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 93 runs in a winning cause, which is 43% of his total runs. Iyer’s highest score came for the Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He slammed 58* off 24 to take the side to the final.

#3 Captaincy record

Player Matches Win Loss Win % Rohit Sharma 15 11 4 73.33 Shreyas Iyer 8 4 4 50

Rohit Sharma holds a commendable captaincy record in the playoffs, with 11 wins in 15 games. Under Rohit, MI won both their playoff games in the 2015, 2019 and 2020 seasons and eventually won the title.

Shreyas Iyer has captained eight games in the IPL playoffs so far. In these games, he has tasted victory in four of them, which accounts for a 50% success ratio. Iyer was the first captain to take Delhi Capitals to the final in 2020. He also led KKR to wins in both games in IPL 2024, en route to their title victory.

Conclusion

Overall, Rohit Sharma turns out to be a better performer than Shreyas Iyer in the IPL playoffs. The former Mumbai Indians skipper has helped his side end on a winning note on most occasions with his contributions.

Moreover, Rohit's leadership and tactical brilliance see him emerge as a successful leader with a high success ratio.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has displayed better consistency with his scores in the business end of the tournament. However, he falls short against Rohit Sharma in the other two parameters.

