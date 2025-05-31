  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Rohit Sharma vs Shreyas Iyer - comparing their stats in the playoffs ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Rohit Sharma vs Shreyas Iyer - comparing their stats in the playoffs ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

By Tejas Rathi
Modified May 31, 2025 15:14 IST
Comparison of IPL playoffs stats of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer (Images via @IPL on X and Getty)
Comparison of IPL playoffs stats of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer (Images via @IPL on X and Getty)

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (June 1). Rohit's Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator while the Iyer-led Punjab Kings faced a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1.

Ad

The duo's contributions could be vital to their team's hopes of reaching the final, due to them playing a significant role in the top order. Although the veteran batters have proved their merit in the past, they will again look forward to carrying their legacy in the cash-rich league.

On that note, let's take a look at how Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have fared in the IPL playoffs so far.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#1 Runs and average/strike rate

PlayerInningsRunsAverage/Strike rate50s
Rohit Sharma2239718.90/116.763
Shreyas Iyer1021636/126.312
Ad

Rohit Sharma has garnered 397 runs in 22 appearances at an average of 18.90 and a strike rate of 116.76. He has been part of the playoffs for the Deccan Chargers and the Mumbai Indians.

The 'Hitman' recently played his finest knock of 81 in the IPL playoffs during the Eliminator fixture against the Gujarat Titans. His contributions helped the side to progress to Qualifier 2.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer has scored 216 runs in 10 innings so far in the IPL playoffs. He has played in the playoffs for Delhi Capitals (2019 to 2021), Kolkata Knight Riders (2024) and Punjab Kings (2025).

Shreyas Iyer possesses an average of 36 and a strike rate of 126.31 in the IPL playoffs. His best season in terms of contributions came in the 2020 edition, where he scored a total of 98 runs in three games. In the final, his 65*-run knock went in vain as Delhi Capitals ended as the runners-up.

Ad

#2 Contributions in a winning cause

PlayerTotal RunsRuns in winning cause% of runs in winning cause Average
Rohit Sharma39733183.3723.64
Shreyas Iyer2169343.0523.25
Ad

With an aforementioned 81-run knock, Rohit Sharma has increased his average in winning efforts. He has scored 331 runs, which accounts for 83.37% of his total runs in the playoffs.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 93 runs in a winning cause, which is 43% of his total runs. Iyer’s highest score came for the Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He slammed 58* off 24 to take the side to the final.

#3 Captaincy record

PlayerMatchesWinLossWin %
Rohit Sharma1511473.33
Shreyas Iyer8 4 450
Ad

Rohit Sharma holds a commendable captaincy record in the playoffs, with 11 wins in 15 games. Under Rohit, MI won both their playoff games in the 2015, 2019 and 2020 seasons and eventually won the title.

Shreyas Iyer has captained eight games in the IPL playoffs so far. In these games, he has tasted victory in four of them, which accounts for a 50% success ratio. Iyer was the first captain to take Delhi Capitals to the final in 2020. He also led KKR to wins in both games in IPL 2024, en route to their title victory.

Ad

Conclusion

Overall, Rohit Sharma turns out to be a better performer than Shreyas Iyer in the IPL playoffs. The former Mumbai Indians skipper has helped his side end on a winning note on most occasions with his contributions.

Moreover, Rohit's leadership and tactical brilliance see him emerge as a successful leader with a high success ratio.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has displayed better consistency with his scores in the business end of the tournament. However, he falls short against Rohit Sharma in the other two parameters.

About the author
Tejas Rathi

Tejas Rathi

Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.

A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.

Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.

In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications