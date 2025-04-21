Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill - comparing their stats after 110 IPL matches 

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have been the opening partners in the Indian ODI team, recently helping the side to secure a title victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, they have been assets to their respective teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

On April 20, Rohit became the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history with 6,786 runs in 264 appearances, with 44 fifties and two centuries. He has captained Mumbai Indians (MI) to five titles in the cash-rich league.

Gill has been the best batter for the Gujarat Titans (GT) since his induction into the team in the 2022 season. Due to his consistent performances, he was chosen as the leader of the franchise ahead of the 2024 edition.

On that note, let's take a look at how Shubman Gill has fared in comparison to Rohit Sharma after his first 110 games in the IPL.

#1 Most runs

Rohit Sharma made his IPL debut for Deccan Chargers in 2008. In his only second game, he registered a fifty against Punjab Kings. After playing for the Chargers until the 2010 season, he shifted his base to the Mumbai Indians.

Until his 110th appearance in the 2014 edition, Sharma had garnered 2,867 runs in 106 innings.

Player Matches Innings Runs Rohit Sharma 110 106 2,867 Shubman Gill 110 107 3,431

On the other hand, Shubman Gill's debut came in the 2018 season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The right-hander proved his merit by terrific performances in the 2020 (440 runs) and 2021 (478 runs) editions.

Gill played a key role in the Titans' title victory in the 2022 season, scoring 483 runs. He was then sensational in the 2023 season to score 890 runs and won the 'Orange Cap'. In total, Gill has scored 3,431 runs in 107 innings so far in the tournament.

#2 Average & Strike rate

Rohit Sharma batted in the middle order in almost all of his first 110 appearances in the IPL. Until this point, he got past the 50+ run mark on 22 occasions. The impressive knocks helped him secure an average of 32.58 and a strike rate of 129.55.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Rohit Sharma 110 32.58 129.55 Shubman Gill 110 37.70 136.48

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill primarily served as a middle-order batter in his first 20 games. Since then, he has been an opener for his respective sides in the T20 league.

Gill has been a consistent contributor, with an average of 37.70 and a strike rate of 136.48.

#3 Captaincy record

Rohit Sharma was announced as MI captain mid-way through the 2013 season. He proved his leadership skills by helping the side win 10 of the remaining 13 games and eventually win their maiden IPL title.

Until May 23, 2014, Sharma tasted victory on 16 out of 25 occasions for the franchise.

Player Matches as a captain Wins Loss Rohit Sharma 25 16 9 Shubman Gill 20 11 9

After Hardik Pandya left GT for MI, Shubman Gill has been captaining the franchise since the 2024 edition. So far, he has helped the side win 11 out of 20 games.

#4 Most 50+ scores in a winning cause

In his first 110 games, Rohit Sharma scored 1,685 runs in a winning cause for his respective teams. Out of 22 fifties, Sharma's contributions helped the side end on a winning note on 15 occasions.

His first century in the cash-rich league came in the 2012 season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he smashed 109* off 60 to help MI win by 27 runs.

Player Matches Total runs Runs in a winning cause 50/100 Total 50+ scores in winning cause Rohit Sharma 110 2,867 1,685 14/1 15 Shubman Gill 110 3,431 2,376 16/4 20

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has garnered 2,376 runs in a winning cause so far in the tournament. He has got past the 50+ run-mark on 26 occasions, with 20 of them leading to his side's victory. Interestingly, he has scored four centuries, with three of them coming in the 2023 edition.

Gill's top knock of 129 off 60 balls came against Rohit Sharma-led MI in 2023, which helped the Gujarat Titans to post 233 and win by 62 runs.

Conclusion

Shubman Gill emerged as the better batter than Rohit Sharma in terms of run tally, average, strike rate and most 50+ scores in a winning cause in his first 110 IPL games. Meanwhile, both players' captaincy records are quite similar with nine losses.

