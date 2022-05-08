RR finisher Shimron Hetmyer exits team bubble; travels to Guyana for imminent birth of first child

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer has left the team bubble in Mumbai and boarded a flight to Guyana to be with his wife for the imminent birth of their first child.

The West Indies batter has been a vital cog in the Rajasthan Royals' campaign this season as he has been finishing games for them with aplomb. Hetmyer has accumulated 291 runs across 11 matches at an impressive strike rate of 166.28, batting in the middle-order for the Royals.

The Rajasthan franchise will miss his services dearly while he is away on paternity leave. RR took to their official Instagram handle to inform their fans about the development and extended their support to Hetmyer. Their statement in this regard read:

Shimron Hetmyer has travelled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child. We are helping him in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani.

We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022. All the best, Hettie. We can't wait to have you back, this time as a father! 💗

"The way he began left me stunned"- Virender Sehwag on RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock on comeback

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was highly impressed with Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's match-winning knock against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

After his failures in a couple of matches earlier in the season, RR team management dropped Jaiswal and paired Devdutt Padikkal with Jos Buttler at the top of the order. After a long wait, the 20-year-old got an opportunity to play yesterday, and he utilized it perfectly and redeemed himself with a 'Player of the Match' performance.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag gave his opinion on Yashasvi Jaiswal's comeback to the RR side and said:

“The way he began left me stunned because he was looking in very good touch. A lot of times, players look in very good form in the nets and the management then decides to play them and see what happens. Some of the shots he played were amazing. A left-hander has a different kind of class and the same was evident in Jaiswal today. ”

The 43-year-old further added:

“He was the X-factor in the match and batted for nearly 15 overs. He had partnerships with Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal. The crucial thing was that he did not get out (after getting a start). In a chase of 190, you often keep losing wickets at regular intervals, which makes life difficult for the chasing side. Jaiswal didn't let that happen.”

With 14 points in 11 games, the Royals currently occupy third position in the points table below LSG and GT. They will next face Delhi Capitals on May 11 in IPL 2022.

