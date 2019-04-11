RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - April 11th, 2019

Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings have continued their victorious way from yesteryear and now travel to Jaipur where the Rajasthan Royals wait in what is a must-win game for the hosts in IPL 2019. With the scalp of Kolkata Knight Riders in their bag, CSK seems to be a team possessed and are undoubtedly the team to beat while RR has struggled for consistency.

Placed near the bottom of the IPL Points Table, RR will be desperate for a win over the defending champions boasting of perhaps the best spin bowling attack in the tournament.

While Jaipur has always been seen as a fortress for the Royals, RR hasn't been able to make use of home conditions yet and will be looking to make it count against MS Dhoni and his men in what promises to be a very tightly fought contest between the two sides.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane(C), Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Prashant Chopra, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, S. Midhun

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Playing XI Updates

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson could return after a bout on the sidelines at the expense of Prashant Chopra, who didn't get a chance to showcase his talent against KKR. Steve Smith scored a scratchy fifty in the previous game and will be expected to continue his good form against CSK, against whom he does have a good record to strengthen his case.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are also key to the RR fortunes while Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer's performances will determine the outcome of the game.

Possible XI: Buttler(WK), Rahane(C), Smith, Samson/Chopra, Stokes, Tripathi, Gowtham, Archer, Gopal, Kulkarni, and Unadkat/Midhun

Chennai Super Kings

With a slow pitch on offer in Jaipur as well, CSK might be tempted to play the same set of players once again with Scott Kuggeleijn and Deepak Chahar doing decently at the death. The batting looks as solid as ever with the introduction of Faf du Plessis who has top-scored for CSK in both the matches he has played this season.

Their middle order of Rayudu, Dhoni, and Jadhav bodes well for them and makes them well equipped for any sort of situation. With no left-handers in the opposition, Harbhajan might be dropped for an extra pacer or even Karn Sharma

Possible XI: Watson, Faf, Raina, Rayudu, Dhoni(C&WK), Jadhav, Jadeja, Kuggeleijn, Tahir, Karn/Thakur, and Chahar.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 25

11th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Total Matches Played: 21

RR: 8 (38.1%)

CSK: 13 (61.9%)

Matches in Jaipur: 6 (4 RR 2 CSK)

Last 5 Matches: 2 RR 3 CSK

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 31st March 2019: CSK (175-5, 20 overs) beat RR (167-8, 20 overs) by eight runs, Chennai

Man of the Match: MS Dhoni (75 off 46)

Last Match in Jaipur: 11 May 2018: RR (177-6, 19.5 overs) beat CSK (176-4, 20 overs) by four wickets

Man of the Match: Jos Buttler (95 off 60)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler is RR's best chance of upstaging CSK and keep their campaign alive. He has a very good record in Jaipur as well, which strengthens his case over MS Dhoni, who isn't a bad option as well.

Batsmen: Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, and Ajinkya Rahane are the ideal set of players considering the nature of the pitch while one of Steven Smith or Rahul Tripathi should be picked to complete the batting quartet for this crucial encounter.

Allrounders: Ben Stokes is a must have in any fantasy team regardless of the format. In spite of his relatively no-show in previous games, he should be backed to make a telling impact on proceedings along with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir should pick a wicket or two keeping in mind the number of right-handers in the RR batting line-up while the home-town boy, Deepak Chahar is also a possible option. Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal should ideally complete the bowling with both them in good wicket-taking form.

Captain: Last year, Jos Buttler put out an exhibition with a majestic 95 against CSK to guide RR home. Expect another onslaught from the Englishman while the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina are also amongst the contenders of captaincy

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Jos Buttler (WK), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer, and Shreyas Gopal. Captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Jos Buttler (WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Scott Kuggeleijn. Captain: Suresh Raina

