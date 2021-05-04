RR vs CSK head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 32 of IPL 2021

After recording a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals will look forward to continuing their winning momentum in IPL 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings.

The upcoming battle between RR and CSK will be their second meeting of IPL 2021. These two franchises had earlier clashed at Wankhede Stadium, where the Chennai-based franchise beat Sanju Samson's men by 45 runs.

The fans should expect a high-scoring match between the Royals and the Super Kings because this game will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both franchises breached the 200-run mark in their previous outings at this venue.

With CSK and RR set to battle for the second time in IPL 2021 on Wednesday evening, here's a look at their head-to-head record in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head against the Rajasthan Royals by 15-10. RR had defeated CSK twice in IPL 2020, but the MS Dhoni-led outfit emerged victorious in their first meeting with RR this year.

If one takes a call on the basis of the position of both teams in the IPL 2021 standings, CSK will be marked the favorites. However, RR will have momentum on their side, having defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs at this venue itself.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Suresh Raina has aggregated 656 runs while playing for the Chennai Super Kings against the Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler has scored 265 runs in RR vs CSK matches.

Dwayne Bravo has taken 16 wickets for Chennai against RR, but he was not a part of the CSK playing XI in their last match. Chetan Sakariya returned with figures of 3/36 against Chennai earlier in IPL 2021. RR fans will expect a similar performance from their rising star.