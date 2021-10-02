RR vs CSK: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 47 of IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their next IPL 2021 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight (October 2) in Abu Dhabi. The Chennai-based franchise have booked their place in the next round of the ongoing Indian Premier League season by earning 18 points from their first 11 matches.

CSK will now aim to win their remaining fixtures and end the league phase in the number one position in the standings. Meanwhile, RR need to win their remaining league matches to stay alive in IPL 2021. The Sanju Samson-led outfit has won four of its 11 matches in the season so far.

When CSK and RR battled earlier this year in Mumbai, Chennai emerged victorious by 45 runs. CSK fans will hope for a similar performance from their team in their next IPL 2021 fixture. Before Chennai battles Rajasthan, here's a look at their head-to-head record in the IPL.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

RR vs CSK head-to-head stats

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals by a 15-10 margin. While CSK recorded a comfortable win against RR earlier this year in IPL 2021, the Royals defeated the Super Kings twice in the UAE last season.

RR will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins against CSK in the Gulf nation. The overall head-to-head record in the UAE favors RR 2-1.

RR vs CSK: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 47 of IPL 2021

Among active players, Suresh Raina has the most runs in RR vs CSK matches. The southpaw has scored 656 runs while donning the CSK jersey against RR.

RR skipper Sanju Samson has scored 165 runs against CSK in the IPL. Samson's best score in RR vs CSK matches is 74.

Also Read

Dwayne Bravo has taken 16 wickets in RR vs CSK matches. The Caribbean star has also been in excellent form in IPL 2021, especially in the ongoing UAE leg.

Rahul Tewatia has a bowling strike rate of 13.20 in matches versus Chennai. The all-rounder will be keen to pick up wickets with the ball for RR in the upcoming match.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far