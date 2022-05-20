RR vs CSK, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 68

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 68 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Even with a loss, RR are likely to finish in the top four and qualify for the playoffs. But a victory against Chennai would see them clinch second spot in the IPL 2022 points table, giving them two shots at the final.

RR have had their ups and downs in recent games. In fact, they have lost three of their last five matches. The franchise, though, can view it as a blessing in disguise as the defeats have come ahead of the playoffs. It has given them a chance to identify their weak areas as well as guard against complacency.

On paper, the task for CSK is rather straightforward - try and win against Rajasthan and finish a disappointing season with something to cheer about. It won’t be an easy task, though, considering all that has been going on in the franchise.

Today's IPL toss result

The Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, captain MS Dhoni said:

“You want to give batters enough time, given our combination. Just want them to express themselves.

Asked whether he'll play next year, he confirmed:

“Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans.”

Both teams have made one change for the game. For Chennai, Ambati Rayudu comes in for Shivam Dube. For Rajasthan, Shimron Hetmyer returns in place of James Neesham.

RR vs CSK - Today's Match Playing XIs

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

Today IPL match player list

RR squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Corbin Bosch

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL



#RRvCSK #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁 Coming together as a pride for the last day of practice! Watch the wholesome vibe of the camp filled with pawsitivity! Coming together as a pride for the last day of practice! Watch the wholesome vibe of the camp filled with pawsitivity! 📹➡️#RRvCSK #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 https://t.co/jdNGwMN3hW

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

RR vs CSK - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Nikhil Patwardhan

TV umpire: Yeshwant Barde

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

Edited by Sai Krishna