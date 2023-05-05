RR vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns on Friday, May 5, in IPL 2023. It is the second battle between last year's two finalists this season, after RR defeated GT in a nail-biting thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 16.

Gujarat are coming off a loss against the Delhi Capitals in their previous match, whereas Rajasthan lost their last game against the Mumbai Indians. Both teams will be keen to get back to winning ways in the upcoming IPL 2023 match.

Before the first ball of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match is bowled, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two franchises in IPL.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Rajasthan Royals by 3-1. GT defeated RR thrice in IPL 2022, but the defending champions lost their previous league stage match against the Royals.

Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson were the architects of RR's win in that game. Both batters smacked a half-century each for the visitors to help them win by three wickets.

Here's a summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 3

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

RR vs GT head-to-head record in Jaipur

The head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur stands at 0-0. Both teams will compete at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium for the first time tonight.

The track in Jaipur is a little challenging for batters. It will be interesting to see how GT perform at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 4 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL matches

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have played four matches against each other in the league so far. The Titans won three encounters in 2022, with Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Lockie Ferguson emerging as the top performers for them in those matches.

While Ferguson is no longer with Gujarat, Pandya and Miller continue to be a part of the franchise and all eyes will be on the duo in tonight's match.

On that note, here's a summary of the last four Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans matches:

RR (179/7) beat GT (177/7) by 3 wickets, Apr 16, 2023. GT (133/3) beat RR (130/9) by 7 wickets, May 29, 2022. GT (191/3) beat RR (188/6) by 7 wickets, May 24, 2022. GT (192/4) beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs, April 14, 2022.

