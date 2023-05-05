RR vs GT, IPL 2023: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and IPL records

Sawai Mansingh Stadium will play host to the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 5. GT will play their first-ever game in Jaipur, and they will aim to avenge their defeat against RR earlier this season.

On April 16, 2023, Rajasthan visited Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and stunned defending champions Gujarat with a three-wicket win. RR were down to 114/5 after 15 overs in a run-chase of 178. However, Shimron Hetmyer smacked a 26-ball 56 to help RR win by three wickets.

Before the reverse fixture between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals begins, here's a look at the pitch history of Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur IPL records and stats

The pitch in Jaipur generally helps the slower bowlers. Batters find it a little challenging to get going on this surface. However, after settling in the middle, batters have scored big runs at this stadium.

Both RR and GT have some top-quality spin-bowling options in their lineup, which is why the upcoming contest should be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Before the game begins, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL matches hosted by Jaipur:

IPL matches played: 49

Matches won by teams batting first: 17

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 105* - Ajinkya Rahane (RR) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2019

Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2008

Highest team score: 202/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2023

Lowest team score: 92 - Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 197/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Deccan Chargers, 2012

Average first-innings score: 159

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch report

Rajasthan Royals scored the highest team total in IPL matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium during the previous match played at this venue. The pitch number five was used for the match between RR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The straight boundary is 78 meters, while the square boundaries are equidistant from that pitch. If the same surface is used for the RR vs GT match, fans should expect a first-innings score of around 175-180.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur last IPL match

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs in the last IPL match on this ground. RR scored 202/5, riding on opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 43-ball 77. In reply, Shivam Dube hit a half-century for the visitors, but his efforts went in vain as CSK finished with 170/6.

13 sixes were hit in that match between Rajasthan and Chennai. A total of 11 wickets fell, with spinners taking seven of them.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 202/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77, Tushar Deshpande 2/42) beat Chennai Super Kings 170/6 (Shivam Dube 52, Adam Zampa 3/22) by 32 runs.

