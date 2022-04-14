RR vs GT, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 24

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Rajasthan and Gujarat have been two of the most impressive sides in the T20 league this season. While Rajasthan are at the top of the points table with three wins from four games, GT also have six points but are at No.5 on the basis of the net run rate scenario.

In their previous match, Rajasthan fought back well from 67 for 4 to post a competitive 165 for 6. Shimron Hetmyer played yet another splendid innings to lift the team out of a hole.

The franchise also came up with the much-discussed move of retiring out Ravichandran Ashwin during the match. Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal shone with the ball while Kuldeep Sen bowled a superb last over under pressure.

Gujarat succumbed to their first defeat of IPL 2022 in their previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Their batting let them down as they managed only 162 for 7 batting first.

Hardik Pandya got an unbeaten fifty but it wasn’t at a brisk pace. Gujarat will be keen to make amends against the Royals.

Today's IPL toss result

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Sanju Samson said:

"We did a very good job to win the game with dew condition and losing the toss but I'd like to use the conditions."

In a setback for Rajasthan, Trent Boult is unavailable due to a small niggle. Jimmy Neesham replaces him.

GT have made two changes. Yash Dayal comes in for Darshan Nalkande and Vijay Shankar is back in place of Sai Sudharsan.

RR vs GT - Today's Match Playing 11s

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

GT playing XI: Matthew Wade (w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Today IPL match player list

RR squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, James Neesham, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

GT squad: Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Aaron, Pradeep Sangwan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

RR vs GT - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar.

