RR vs MI, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

IPL 2025 returns to Jaipur on May 1 for a match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The home team is in a do-or-die situation, as they are just one defeat away from elimination.
The Royals have the momentum on their side as they crushed the Gujarat Titans in their previous match. 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the GT bowlers by smacking the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history.
All eyes will be on Vaibhav when he plays against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, here's a short preview for this IPL 2025 match between RR and MI.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match details
Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 50, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Thursday, May 1, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcast live from Jaipur before Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag walk out for the toss. Generally, the wicket in Jaipur is excellent for the batters.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast
The skies will be partly cloudy at night in Jaipur when RR take on MI. The temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels are predicted to range around 22%.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey (Impact Player), Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak and Maheesh Theekshana.
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (Impact Player), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Vignesh Puthur.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
