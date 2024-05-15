RR vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) confirmed their place in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs yesterday while the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) campaign came to an end recently. However, that does not make the upcoming clash between the two sides a dead rubber by any means.

RR would still like some security by qualifying in the top two, while the desire to end the losing run is also among the agendas. PBKS, on the other hand, have nothing apart from their pride to play for after yet another forgettable campaign.

The major takeaway ahead of the fixture is the absentees across both camps. With England set to face Pakistan in a T20I series at home ahead of the T20 World Cup, English players have left their respective franchises and will not partake in the playoffs.

As far as these two franchises are concerned, some crucial players like Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Jonny Bairstow will not be available, although the latter two might be available for one more game before leaving.

To make matters worse for PBKS, even Kagiso Rabada has left the camp, and with Sikandar Raza having left for Bangladesh long back, the franchise have trouble with their overseas combination. Rilee Rossouw might be the sole overseas batter, while the duo of Chris Woakes and Nathan Ellis could make their first appearance of the season.

RR are likely to turn to Tom Kohler-Cadmore at the top of the innings after Buttler's departure. Considering how run-friendly and dew-ridden the venue has been since its inception, the two sides could very well produce a classic RR-PBKS run-fest if they play their cards right.

IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Win Probability: Samson and company favorites by a long shot in Guwahati

RR look overwhelming favorite on paper, and they will intend to play like that on the field as well. Despite Buttler's absence, RR will not waver from the manner they have gone about their business this season. Riyan Parag would love to have a say on his home turf as well.

Another priority for RR, apart from going hard for the two points, will be to tick some of the boxes ahead of the playoffs. Yashasvi Jaiswal's form will be a priority, and he has been susceptible to the short ball in recent times.

Although he is spared of Kagiso Rabada, he will have to negotiate the tall Vidwath Kaverappa's pace and bounce, after his recent promising debut. Another priority for RR is for Yuzvendra Chahal to find his wicket-taking touch back.

The battle between Sanju Samson and the PBKS spinners is also bound to be enticing, and so will be RR's power-packed lower order against Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh. On the flip side, PBKS' shaky batting unit will have an uphill battle against RR's robust bowling attack. Shashank Singh's recovery from a shoulder injury after a collision with Faf du Plessis comes as a little respite for the visitors.

RR's overall prowess and balance should be more than enough to deal with PBKS. The battle between PBKS' batters against the RR bowlers seems a lopsided one in favor of the latter. Both sides will prefer to chase given the potential dew, but even if RR are forced to defend a target, they should feel confident to do so. Their batters are capable of providing their bowlers with the extra cushion of runs, while the bowlers can also back it up with their skills

Prediction: RR to win Match 65 of IPL 2024