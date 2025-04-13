RR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 28

Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, April 13, in match number 28 of the ongoing IPL 2025. RCB completed a clinical nine-wicket victory over the hosts in the afternoon encounter.

After being asked to bat first, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shone with the bat for his team, scoring 75 runs off 47 deliveries. Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 35 (23 balls), while Riyan Parag finished with 30 runs (22 balls).

RR registered 173/4 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was the pick of the RCB bowlers in the clash, recording impressive figures of 4-0-29-1.

The visiting team was off to a stunning start in the run-chase, with openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli stitching together a fantastic 92-run stand from 52 balls. Salt departed after scoring 65 runs in 33 balls.

Kohli also hit a half-century, remaining unbeaten on 62 runs from 45 deliveries. Devdutt Padikkal also got some runs under his belt, contributing 40* off 28 balls. RCB chased down the target in 17.3 overs, adding two valuable points to their tally.

With four victories from six outings, Bengaluru are third on the IPL 2025 points table. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have just two wins out of their first six fixtures and are placed seventh.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Phil Salt produces awe-inspiring effort to deny Yashasvi Jaiswal a six

On the final ball of the 13th over, Yashasvi Jaiswal went for the slog against a short ball from Krunal Pandya. While it initially seemed as if the ball would sail over the deep midwicket fence for a maximum, Phil Salt had other plans.

Salt leapt in the air and completed a spectacular grab. However, he was very close to the boundary rope and ultimately threw the ball into the field, realizing that he was going to cross the fence.

The 28-year-old saved five valuable runs for his team with his spelding effort. Here's a video of his fielding brilliance:

It was a match to remember for Salt as he also did a commendable job with the bat. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his blistering knock.

#2 Virat Kohli's six hits a member of the camera crew

Virat Kohli struck an outstanding six down the ground against spinner Kumar Kartikeya's bowling in the 13th over. He cleared the man at long on to hit his maiden six of the match.

The ball ended up hitting a member of the camera crew outside the boundary. Following the incident, someone from the RCB camp was seen checking if the crew member was fine after the blow.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal sends the ball over the ropes with a falling scoop shot off RCB's Josh Hazlewood

Yashasvi Jaiswal delighted fans with his strokeplay. The southpaw hit a brilliant scoop shot against Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood on the first ball of the 16th over.

It was a full delivery and Jaiswal shuffled across the stumps and played the scoop shot. While he fell on the ground while hitting the stroke, it still ended up going for a six over the fine-leg boundary.

You can watch the video of the shot below:

Hazlewood enjoyed the last laugh in the contest as he managed to dismiss Jaiswal on the final ball of the same over.

