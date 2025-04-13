RR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) maintained their undefeated record in away matches in IPL 2025. The Bengaluru-based franchise registered their fourth straight away win of the season by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Sunday, April 13.

RCB donned a special green jersey for the match in Jaipur to promote their 'Go Green' initiative. Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to field first. The decision worked in his favor as RCB restricted RR to 173/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing 174, RCB sealed the deal inside 18 overs, thanks to Phil Salt and Virat Kohli's half-centuries. Impact Player Kumar Kartikeya took one wicket for RR, but his efforts went in vain.

Here's a glance at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from the IPL 2025 match between RR and RCB.

List of all award winners in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Phil Salt won the Player of the Match award in the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. The right-handed batter aggregated 65 runs from 33 deliveries, a knock laced with five fours and six sixes.

Salt also won the award for the Super Sixes in the match. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Phil Salt (Strike rate of 196.97)

Super Sixes of the Match: Phil Salt (6 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Most Fours in the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (10 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Jofra Archer (11 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Phil Salt (65 off 33 balls).

RR vs RCB scorecard

Yashasvi Jaiswal played an excellent inning of 75 runs from 47 deliveries while opening the innings for the Rajasthan Royals. The southpaw smacked 10 fours and two sixes to guide his team to 173/4 in 20 overs. Dhruv Jurel chipped in with a crucial cameo of 35 runs from 23 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood picked up a wicket each for the visitors. Liam Livingstone and Suyash Sharma also bowled for RCB, but they could not take any wickets.

Expand Tweet

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli smashed a half-century each to facilitate the run-chase for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team. Salt got out after a 33-ball 65, but Kohli remained not out till the end, scoring 62 runs off 45 balls. Kohli whacked four fours and two sixes at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Kumar Kartikeya dismissed Phil Salt in the ninth over, but the RR bowlers failed to break the subsequent partnership between Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

Batters dominated the first match of IPL 2025 hosted by the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. Here are some of the top stats from the contest:

Devdutt Padikkal became the second Indian batter to complete 1,000 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru after Virat Kohli. Padikkal has also overtaken Rajat Patidar in the list of Indians with the most runs for RCB. Padikkal has 1,003 runs, while Patidar has 985 runs.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More