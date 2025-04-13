RR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their sixth match of IPL 2025 against Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, April 13. It is the fourth away game for RCB, who have yet to lose a match outside their home venue this season.

RCB have defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in away matches so far. They will be keen to continue their unbeaten run away from home in Jaipur.

Ahead of the battle between RR and RCB, here's a quick look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 28, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Sunday, April 13, 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

A fresh wicket should be on offer for the season's first match in Jaipur. Typically, the venue has offered batter-friendly surfaces in IPL. A high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast

There is 0% chance of rain in Jaipur during the match between RR and RCB. The predicted temperature is 37 degrees Celsius. It will be a hot Sunday afternoon in the city of Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c and wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, and Kumar Kartikeya (Impact Player).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal (Impact Player), Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma (Impact Player).

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

