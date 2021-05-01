RR vs SRH head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 28 of IPL 2021

Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to get going in IPL 2021 and are currently in the bottom half of the standings. But they will have an opportunity to improve their position when they meet on Sunday afternoon.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the first fixture between the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. Both franchises, who have won the IPL title once each, have struggled to get going in the ongoing season.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered five defeats in six matches, the Rajasthan Royals have only two wins to their name in six outings. Both RR and SRH will look forward to building some momentum in IPL 2021 by registering a win on Sunday.

Before the two teams clash in Delhi, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head stats

101 runs partnership in under pressure, Brilliant Manish Pandey and Vijay shankar. Top Quality partnership & batting.!! #RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/6VIwTMNbGF — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 22, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals by a 7-6 margin. Both teams beat each other once in the previous edition of the IPL.

In the first meeting between the two teams in IPL 2020, the Rajasthan Royals chased down 163 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. However, the Royals could not defend 154 runs against the Orange Army in the reverse fixture.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

#SRH's 1st successful chase this #IPL, how convincing!

Despite failure of two big overseas batsmen, despite a red-hot Archer spell, #ManishPandey lead the chase with #shankar!

83 off 47

4 boundaries

8 Sixes

Strike rate of 176!

Manish you beauty!#IPLT20 #SRHvRR #SRHvsRR #RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/9iSXiLm6Lk — BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) October 22, 2020

Sanju Samson is the highest run-getter (382 runs) in the IPL battles between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey has scored 215 runs while donning the orange jersey against the Royals.

While Rajasthan Jaydev Unadkat has taken six wickets against Hyderabad in the IPL, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has nine wickets to his name in RR vs SRH matches. It would be interesting to see if Kumar is fit to play in the upcoming IPL 2021 fixture.