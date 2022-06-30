Run-hungry Deepak Hooda is ready to take on any challenge that comes his way

The major headline story from India's recent 2-0 series victory against Ireland was the remarkably explosive batting of Deepak Hooda. The top-order batsman, who also won the Player of the Series award, put the Irish to the sword with knocks of 47 not out and 104 to give his side the win.

With less than six months to go until the ICC T20 World Cup, India, like most sides, will want to nail down their squad for the tournament. Head coach Rahul Dravid has been vocal about giving opportunities to most of his players, asking them to not just knock on the proverbial selection door but bang it down.

Deepak Hooda is doing exactly that.

The all-rounder has been in terrific form in recent times, staking his claim for a place in the Indian side. Hooda has been on a run-scoring spree for the last eight months or so, taking his chances as and when they present themselves and leaving his mark throughout.

In India's second T20I against Ireland, he smashed a sensational century, becoming only the fourth Indian men's player to do so in T20Is. Batting alongside his childhood friend Sanju Samson, the pair notched up the highest ever partnership for India in T20Is, combining for 176 runs.

After the game, Deepak Hooda shed light on how he's enjoying batting in the top-order and assessing the situation to play in an aggressive manner. He said:

"To be honest, I was coming from a good IPL and wanted to follow the same performance. I’m happy with my intent. I like playing in that manner (aggressive) and these days I am batting up the order so getting some time. Sanju is my childhood friend, always good to bat with him."

The Rajasthan all-rounder might not be the first name in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, he's certainly making his case for a spot in the squad with his performances in the last few months.

Deepak Hooda has displayed plenty of maturity in the last eight months

After a spat with Baroda captain Krunal Pandya last year, Deepak Hooda was suspended from domestic cricket for a season. He endured a disappointing 2021 and chose to move to Rajasthan with one goal in mind: proving his worth on the big stage.

Predominantly known as a leg-sided player, the right-handed batter utilized his time off to work on expanding his range. Hooda worked tirelessly to improve his off-side game, in turn improving his range as well. Not only that, he also appeared to be a much calmer player post his hiatus.

The minor tweaks paid instant dividends for him in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where Hooda scored 294 runs at an average of 73.50 and a strike rate of 148.44. The 27-year-old ended the tournament as the second-highest run scorer, scoring four half-centuries on his way to the feat.

His impressive performances in the domestic circuit meant that he was on the fringes of the Indian side. At the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picked him up, paying ₹5.75 Crore for his services.

Usually batting in the lower middle-order, LSG trusted him with more responsibility, assigning him the No. 4 slot. Deepak Hooda started the tournament with an impressive half-century against the Gujarat Titans. He was soon promoted to the No. 3 position and continued to score consistently as he enjoyed his most prolific season.

The LSG all-rounder amassed 451 runs in the tournament, at an average of 32.21 and a strike rate of 136.67. He was the third-highest run-scorer for his side after regular internationals KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock.

Growing from stride to stride, Deepak Hooda hasn't looked back since.

Banging down the Indian selection door

Before the recently concluded Ireland series, Deepak Hooda wouldn't be most people's first-choice pick for the Indian side. Like most successful people would do, he turned a deaf ear to those claims. Mentally, he wasn't going to be fazed, no matter what the challenge.

So when Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled with a niggle in the first T20I, the team management decided to open with Hooda alongside Ishan Kishan. Remember, this is an all-rounder who had never opened the batting in a T20 game.

The 27-year old relished the challenge. While some might have seen that as a position of adversity, Hooda emerged triumphant as though he had opened the batting since he started playing the sport. He showed his full range of shots in the powerplay. This, though, was only him laying down the marker.

In the second T20I, the Lucknow Super Giants batter was back at his usual No. 3 slot and notched a memorable century. With an array of strokes to take down the Ireland bowling attack in commanding fashion, he was suddenly in the reckoning for India's side at the T20 World Cup.

Mostly looked at as an afterthought all-rounder option, Hooda has now staked his claim for a permanent spot in India's T20 squad. He ended the series with 151 runs in two matches, striking at a rate of 175.

India are blessed with riches at the top of their batting lineup. They will likely head into the T20 World Cup with the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their ranks. Consequently, it's unlikely that Deepak Hooda will get a run in the top-order.

However, the Rajasthan all-rounder offers one thing none of the aforementioned set of batters do: an additional bowling option in the top-order. That, though, is a role he might not be assigned when India play a full strength squad. If anything, he might be fighting for the number four or five slot, which seems to be the only open slot in the Indian side at the moment.

Deepak Hooda could prove to be a valuable asset for India in the shortest format as an adapatable batsman with the ability to roll his arm over every now and then. Additionally, his newfound belief and resilience to take on any challenge that's in front of him will hold him in good stead as well.

For all the immense ability he has shown since the U-19 days, Hooda's time on the big stage might be on the cusp of its arrival only now.

