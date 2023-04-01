Ruturaj Gaikwad's 3 best IPL knocks in a losing cause

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad played a brilliant knock in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, CSK posted 178/7, courtesy of Gaikwad’s explosive knock.

The 26-year-old hammered 92 off only 50 balls, slamming four fours and as many as nine sixes in the process. He was looking good for a hundred when he perished to a high full toss from Alzarri Joseph.

It was a one-man effort from the right-handed batter as the next-best score in Chennai’s innings was 23 off 17 balls from Moeen Ali.

Gaikwad’s wonderful knock went in vain as the Gujarat Titans chased down 179 in 19.2 overs. Shubman Gill laid the foundation for GT’s five-wicket win. He hit 63 off 36 balls, striking six fours and three sixes.

Cameos from Rashid Khan (10* off three) and Rahul Tewatia (15* off 14) then ensured Gill’s innings ended on the winning side.

In the wake of CSK’s defeat on Friday, we look at three previous instances when Gaikwad’s impressive knocks went in vain.

#3 (53 off 49) vs GT in Mumbai, IPL 2022

A few of the CSK’s opener’s good knocks have come in losing causes. (Pic: BCCI)

Gaikwad top-scored for CSK with 53 off 49 balls when they met Gujarat Titans in match number 62 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai batted first and lost Devon Conway (five) early to Mohammed Shami, just like in Friday’s match.

Gaikwad and Moeen (21 off 17) added 57 runs for the second wicket to put Chennai in a decent position. The former took his time and hit just four fours and a six during his innings.

He has the ability to go absolutely berserk in the second half of the innings. But that did not happen against Gujarat in Mumbai.

Having crossed his half-century, the CSK opener looked set to break free. He tried to heave Rashid but failed to get his timing right and ended up getting caught at deep midwicket.

Chennai were restricted to 133/5, a total Gujarat chased down in 19.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

#2 (73 off 48) vs GT in Pune, IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad has played some fantastic knocks for CSK. (Pic: BCCI)

Gaikwad slammed 73 off only 48 balls in match number 29 of IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

CSK again batted first and posted a competitive 169/5 on the board as Gaikwad again shone with the willow.

Chennai got off to a poor start as Robin Uthappa (three) was trapped lbw by Shami, while Moeen was bowled by Joseph for one.

Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu (46 off 31) then added 92 for the third wicket to lift CSK. The former struck five fours and as many sixes.

Gaikwad flicked Yash Dayal for a six to deep backward square and top-edged a boundary past short fine leg in the fourth over. He reached a fine fifty and then pulled a free-hit delivery from Dayal over deep square leg for six. Dayal had the last laugh in the contest when the CSK opener hit a low full toss straight to the fielder at deep backward square.

Chasing 170, Gujarat lost half their side for 87. However, David Miller (94* off 51) and Rashid (40 off 21) played fantastic knocks as GT won the contest by three wickets in 19.5 overs.

#1 (101* off 60) vs Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, IPL 2021

The CSK opener’s hundred against RR came in a losing cause. (Pic: BCCI)

Very rarely does a player end up on the losing side when he scores a hundred in a T20 game. However, Gaikwad’s splendid century against the Rajasthan Royals in match 47 of IPL 2021 went in vain as CSK lost the game by seven wickets.

Chennai batted first in the high-scoring contest and Gaikwad’s brilliance lifted the team to 189/4 in 20 overs. The right-handed opener slammed nine fours and five sixes in his unbeaten 101 off only 60 balls. Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja (32* off 15) featured in a sizzling fifth-wicket stand of 55.

The CSK opener began patiently before breaking free after crossing his half-century. He whacked Tewatia for two consecutive sixes in the 15th over. In the next over bowled by Akash Singh, he clubbed two fours and a six.

Gaikwad crossed three figures off the last ball of the innings, clobbering Mustafizur Rahman for a maximum over deep mid-wicket.

Scintillating half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 21) and Shivam Dube (64* off 42) guided Rajasthan’s chase as they raced home in 17.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

