SA v ENG 2020: 'I have taken my game to a different standard' - Sam Curran talks about his IPL stint at Chennai Super Kings

Sam Curran has stated that he came out from his IPL 2020 stint with Chennai Super Kings as a better player.

Sam Curran was the lone shining light in CSK's torrid campaign in which they failed to qualify for the top four for the first time in the tournament's history.

In 14 games that Sam Curran played this season, he took 13 wickets at the cost of 26.46. The 22-year-old bowled with equal sagacity in the power play and death overs.

Sam Curran was also the most important batter on the side, often playing the role of a floater. He averaged 23.25 with the bat and struck at 131.91, playing at every position, from opener to a finisher.

Sam Curran told reporters ahead of the second South Africa vs England T20I:

"I really enjoyed the IPL, I feel like I have taken my game to a different standard in terms of my learnings from that tournament. I will definitely take a lot away from playing in that group and [from being] with the coaching staff in Chennai."

He added:

"I feel my game has improved since I went there. Hopefully, I can keep improving and become a regular for England."

Sam Curran against South Africa

South Africa v England - 1st T20 International

Johnny Bairstow's flamboyant but match-saving innings of 86 not out in the first T20I against South Africa overshadowed Sam Curran's brilliant spell. In 4 overs, Curran only gave 28 runs out of the total of 179 and took 3 crucial scalps in the process.

Sam Curran said:

"I thought it was a really nice performance - I just used my different variations and skills that I have been working on and luckily enough it came out all right. The competition is really good so when you're in the team, you have to take your opportunities."

Sam Curran would be looking forward to continuing this progress when England take on South Africa in the second T20I in Paarl on Sunday. The sides will then move to Cape Town for the third and final T20 match of the series.