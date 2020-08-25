Sachin Tendulkar's signed bat is broken but I have kept it in my room as a memory: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Teenage sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has recalled his meeting with Sachin Tendulkar after the 2020 U-19 World Cup, during which he received a signed bat from the Little Master. Although the bat is now broken, the 18-year-old has still kept it as a memory.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has quite an inspiring story. He moved from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai to pursue his dream of becoming a professional cricketer. To manage his expenses, he worked in a dairy and also sold 'Pani Puri'.

Meeting the Little Master was, therefore, a big deal for him at such a young age. In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Yashasvi Jaiswal said:

"That bat is broken. But I have kept it in my room as a memory. After the World Cup, I went to meet him (Sachin) at BKC. He hugged me. I had so many things to ask him. I asked about IPL and my World Cup performance. I know I am a left-hander, but I take inspiration from him."

"One can learn a lot from batting videos. I am lucky that I can meet him and learn. Just look at his skills and dedication, they are a class apart,” he further added

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a fantastic 2020 U-19 World Cup where he scored 400 runs and bagged the Man of the Tournament award. He did not get dismissed below the score of 59 in the tournament, which is a staggering stat. His talent soon caught the attention of multiple teams, who were all keen to acquire his services in the IPL 2020 auction.

After a bidding war between the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, the Royals secured his signature for a whopping INR 2.4 crores.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also expressed his excitement at playing alongside the likes of Steve Smith and Jofra Archer, stating that he is looking forward to learning from them.

The 2020 edition of the IPL will begin from September 19 and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.