Sachin Tendulkar thanks Pragyan Ojha for making his last Test match special

Pragyan Ojha won the Man of the Match award in Sachin Tendulkar's last Test

What's the story?

Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his gratitude towards Pragyan Ojha for making his last outing in Test match cricket memorable. The left-arm spinner recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, hence Tendulkar sent him a congratulatory message where he specified that special Test match between India and West Indies.

The background

Sachin Tendulkar bid farewell to the world of cricket on his home turf in 2013. The fans always refer the Wankhede Test match between India and West Indies as Sachin's last ride, however, not many fans remember that Ojha had set up India's win in that game with a ten-wicket haul.

After losing the toss, West Indies got a chance to bat first in Mumbai where Darren Bravo and Kieran Powell gave a good start to the visitors. Although it seemed like they would post a grand total on the board, Pragyan Ojha's 5/40 ensured that they only scored 182 runs in the first innings. India took a massive lead and then, Ojha picked 5/49 in the second innings to help India win the match by an innings and 126 runs.

The heart of the matter

Sachin Tendulkar welcomed Ojha to the retirement club with the following message:

.@pragyanojha, it was always great to see your big heart & skill at work. You made my last Test special by picking 10 wickets.

Welcome to the second innings club, my friend! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Yh70ldAMSG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2020

Ojha and Tendulkar have played a lot of cricket together. Both the players were once a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL.

What's next?

With Pragyan Ojha announcing his retirement, it will be interesting to see if he will continue working as a commentator or he will pursue a career in the world of coaching. Either way, we wish the left-arm spinner all the best for his future.