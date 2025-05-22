Sai Sudharsan vs Suresh Raina - comparing their stats after 37 IPL matches

Former cricketer Suresh Raina played a pivotal role in the formative years of the Indian Premier League (IPL), contributing significantly to its rise as a global sporting phenomenon. Throughout his IPL career, Raina represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 11 seasons across two stints (2008–2015 and 2018–2021), while also turning out for the Gujarat Lions during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

During his time with CSK, he was a key figure in the team’s four championship victories in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021, cementing a legacy that earned him the iconic title of "Mr. IPL."

In recent seasons, another left-handed batter has been making a strong impression in the league, Sai Sudharsan of the Gujarat Titans (GT). The 23-year-old has displayed impressive consistency and maturity in his relatively short IPL career, establishing himself as one of the most promising young talents in Indian cricket.

As Sudharsan continues to make a mark with the bat, this article takes a closer look at his performance compared to that of Suresh Raina after their first 37 IPL matches.

Comparing the stats of Sai Sudharsan and Suresh Raina after 37 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Sai Sudharsan made his IPL debut in 2022 with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and has continued to be a key part of the franchise ever since. Over the course of 37 matches, he has accumulated 1,651 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Sai Sudharsan 37 37 1,651 Suresh Raina 37 35 1,049

Suresh Raina appeared in 205 matches during his IPL career, accumulating 5,528 runs at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.73. He scored 39 fifties and one century. In his first 37 games in the tournament, the southpaw had accumulated 1,049 runs.

#2 Average and Strike rate

In his 37 IPL appearances to date, Sai Sudharsan has demonstrated remarkable consistency, boasting an average of 50.03 and an outstanding strike rate of 145.33.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Sai Sudharsan 37 50.03 145.33 Suresh Raina 37 34.97 141.37

Meanwhile, in his first 37 IPL games, Suresh Raina had an average of 34.97 and a strike rate of 141.37, both lower than Sudharsan’s.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

The 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan has scored 11 fifties and two centuries in his 37 IPL matches so far. His highest score is an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls, achieved against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the ongoing 2025 season.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Sai Sudharsan 37 11 2 108* Suresh Raina 37 6 0 98

In contrast, Suresh Raina had hit six fifties in his first 37 IPL games. During this period, his best performance was an innings of 98 off 55 balls, which came against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Buffalo Park in South Africa during the 2009 season.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

In the 37 IPL games that Sai Sudharsan has participated in, he has been part of the victorious team 21 times. During these matches, the GT batter has accumulated 955 runs from 21 innings, averaging 50.26 with a strike rate of 142.54, which includes two centuries and four half-centuries.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Sai Sudharsan 21 955 50.26 142.54 Suresh Raina 17 591 42.21 145.93

In comparison, Suresh Raina was part of the winning team 19 times in his first 37 IPL games. During these matches, he accumulated 591 runs in 17 innings, with an average of 42.21 and a strike rate of 145.93, including four fifties.

