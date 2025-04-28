Sai Sudharsan vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - comparing their stats after 33 IPL matches

Young openers Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been vital cogs for their respective teams in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The two openers are also among the top run-getters so far this season.

Sai Sudharsan has been extremely consistent and has been the top performer with the bat for Gujarat Titans (GT). He has already scored 417 runs from just eight matches this year at an average of 52.12 and a strike-rate of 152.18, with five half-centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run-getter for Rajasthan Royals (RR) this IPL season. The opener has made 356 runs from nine innings at an average of 39.55 and a strike-rate of 148.95. Jaiswal has scored four half-centuries and has impressed despite his team's poor run in the tournament.

The two youngsters have played important roles for their respective sides this season. That said, here is a look at how they fared after their first 33 matches in the IPL.

Sai Sudharsan vs Yashasvi Jaiswal comparison after 33 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Sai Sudharsan made his IPL debut in 2022 and has only played for GT. This is his fourth season, and he has played 33 matches so far. The young left-hander has been a consistent performer for his team and has scored 1451 runs in his IPL career.

On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal made his IPL debut with RR during the 2020 season. He has played only for Rajasthan in the league so far and continues to be among their most important players this season. Jaiswal has played 62 matches and has scored 1963 runs. However, from his first 33 matches in the league, he had scored 989 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Sai Sudharsan 33 33 1451 Yashasvi Jaiswal 33 33 989

#2 Average & Strike rate

Sai Sudharsan played at number three in 2022 and 2023. Even in 2024, he played at number three and only began opening the batting for GT towards the end of the season. Sudharsan has an average of 48.36 and a strike-rate of 142.67.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has played as an opener for RR right from the start of his IPL career. He has an overall average of 33.27 and a strike-rate of 150.30. However, from his first 33 matches, he had an average of 29.97 and a strike-rate of 144.38.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Sai Sudharsan 33 48.36 142.67 Yashasvi Jaiswal 33 29.97 144.38

#3 Most 50 + scores in a winning cause

Sai Sudharsan has scored 794 runs in wins in his first 33 IPL games. He has 11 fifties and one hundred in the league, out of which four fifties and the hundred have come in wins. GT have won 18 out of the 33 matches Sudharsan has played in.

As for Yashasvi Jaiswal, the RR opener has scored a total of 13 fifties and two hundreds in his IPL career. However, in his first 33 matches, he scored six half-centuries in wins with 551 runs scored. While he did score a century in this phase, it came in a losing cause.

Out of these 33 games, RR won 16.

Player Matches Total runs Runs in a winning cause 50/100 Total 50 + scores in winning cause Sai Sudharsan 33 1451 794 4/1 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal 33 989 551 6/0 6

