Sanju Samson-Rajasthan Royals saga: Trading challenges and all the buzz around reports of RR skipper wanting to leave IPL franchise

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson reportedly wants his current IPL franchise to release him ahead of the 2026 auction. Apparently, the keeper-batter had informed the RR management of the same immediately after IPL 2025.

Samson is RR's most-capped player and also their leading run-getter. In 155 matches between 2013 and 2025, he has scored 4,219 at an average of 31.96 and a strike rate of 140.53, with the aid of two hundreds and 26 half-centuries. As captain, he has led he franchise in 67 matches, winning 33 of them.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Rajasthan management is yet to give an answer to Samson, adding that the option of convincing him to stay on might still be open. The report added that a final call on the Kerala batting star will be taken by owner Manoj Badale in coordination with head coach Rahul Dravid.

Challenges of trading Sanju Samson

As per another report in Cricbuzz, serious differences have cropped up between Samson and the RR management. If that is the case, the saner option for both parties would be go separate ways. However, it is easier said than done.

What is important to note here is that a player has no choice when it comes to leaving an IPL franchise. As per rules, once a cricketer is picked by a team, either through retention or via an auction, he is contractually bound to the franchise for three years. In other words, the decision to trade or release him can only be taken by the franchise. The maximum a player can do is put in a request for the same.

Ideally, no side would want to retain a player who doesn't what to be with the team. But, in Samson's case, a trade deal is a tricky one. The 30-year-old was retained by the RR franchise for ₹18 crore. As such, an all cash trade can more or less be ruled out. A player swap also looks improbable considering Samson's stature. There are thus high chances of the player going into the 2026 auction.

CSK interested in Sanju Samson, but talks have hit roadblock: Reports

As per a report in The Indian Express, five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have expressed interest in acquiring the services of Samson. Apparently, the keeper-batter even met the CSK management and their head coach Stephen Fleming in the United States after IPL 2025.

The report, however, added that a deal between RR and CSK couldn't be cracked since the Royals have asked for two players in exchange for Samson.

“It is understood that Chennai are open to the idea of bringing the 30-year-old to Chepauk through a trade deal via cash. But it has hit a roadblock, with Rajasthan preferring an exchange of two players from Chennai," The Indian Express report read.

“According to those in the know, the chances of Samson entering the auctions are highly likely at this stage if both Rajasthan and Chennai don’t reach an agreement," the report added.

Meanwhile, some reports have claimed that three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have also expressed their interest in signing Samson. The current RR captain was part of the KKR franchise in 2012, but did not play any game.

Not CSK, Aakash Chopra picks franchise that should target Samson

While many fans and experts are excited over the prospect that Samson might move to CSK for the IPL 2026 season, former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that KKR need his services a lot more. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“The first name that comes to my mind is not CSK. KKR should be the most desperate team. KKR don’t have an Indian wicketkeeper-batter, and that just ties their hands behind their back. Secondly, what’s wrong if you get a captain? I am not denying that Ajinkya Rahane has captained well and has scored runs as well.”

Chopra also picked a player he felt KKR could release to get Samson and added:

“However, Ajinkya Rahane as a batter, either he opens or else the batting order has been a bit of a problem. They have a player they can release as well. If they wish, they can release Venkatesh Iyer, free up nearly ₹24 crore, and then they can actually make a difference."

The deadline for all franchises to announce their retentions for IPL 2026 falls in November. As such, the RR management still has ample time to make a decision on Samson or try and convince him to stay back.

