Satire: 5 players that IPL franchises would not want anymore

These five superstars are likely to not feature in their respective IPL 2017 sides again.

Another IPL season has come to a close: one that was peppered with match-winning knocks, jaw-dropping spells and breathtaking catches. While each team had its share of stars and performances, there were some not so sought-after stars who did more harm than good to their IPL numbers.

If open auctions take place next year, teams will be allowed to let go of the excess baggage in their ranks. Here are five players who will be the first to get their transfer papers for the next IPL from their respective franchises.

Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction and should not be taken seriously.

Stuart Binny

Like an X-man in disguise, Stuart Binny instantly transformed into Stuart Broad in Florida last year, haplessly being exploited for 31 runs from a single over against Evin Lewis (Who?). Such exploitation in the US, even before the Trump government?

The last time an Indian turned into an English bowler so seamlessly was Akshay Kumar in Patiala House.



IPL is the season of nostalgia, and Binny is the flag bearer of RCB’s local taste. Our very own Stuart Little put all the effort in the field: jumping, diving, sprawling on the boundary ropes to save crucial runs for the team. Alas, he gave away more than he saved. Just like a rookie philanthropist.