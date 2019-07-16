Second string Indian side that could be selected for the ODI series against West Indies

Rohit Sharma is likely to lead the T20 and ODI side in West Indies

Team India will look to move on from the disappointment of the World Cup semi-final as they begin the tour of West Indies early next month. The Indian team will play 3 T20s, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests against West Indies.

Speaking about the team selection for ODIs, the selectors are likely to name a second-string side that will be without the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli and Bumrah are key players for India across formats and have been playing non-stop cricket for quite some time now. Also, the two Tests will be a part of the inaugural Test Championship and thus Kohli and Bumrah might be given a much-needed break. In Kohli's absence, vice-captain Rohit Sharma is likely to lead the side.

Other players who can be given time to rejuvenate are Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both Hardik and Bhuvi have had troubles with injuries in the recent past and they might be given time to work on their fitness.

Absence of these players will provide an opportunity for fringe players to try and cement a place in the team. Here is a second-string Indian side that could be selected for the ODI series against West Indies.

Openers

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal

Rohit was excellent with the bat in World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma was in sensational form in the World Cup and was the leading run-scorer of the tournament. Rohit has been one of the most successful captains in the IPL. With the selectors reportedly considering split captaincy, Rohit would know that a series win against West Indies will make his case much stronger.

Shikhar Dhawan still hasn't recovered from his thumb injury which means KL Rahul will continue opening the innings with Rohit. Mayank Agarwal was called up as a replacement for Dhawan in the World Cup and is likely to be persisted with for the West Indies series.

