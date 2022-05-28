"See you next season" - Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note as RCB bow out of IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL 2022 campaign came to an end on Saturday as they suffered a heartbreaking seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following RCB's exit, Virat Kohli took to social media to thank fans for their unwavering support throughout the season. He penned an emotional note writing that fans are the ones who make the sport special.

The 33-year-old pointed out that winning and losing are part and parcel of the game. He went on to appreciate everyone associated with the team for their efforts and pledged to return next year.

Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter:

"Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't, but the 12th Man Army, you have been fantastic, always backing us throughout our campaign. You make cricket special. The learning never stops,"

"A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season."

RCB, who are still in search of their maiden championship, failed to go the distance yet again. While they did come up with an inspiring performance in Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they couldn't back it up against Rajasthan in the subsequent knockout fixture.

All in all, the side's campaign was a mixed bag. They did play some exciting cricket, but struggled in terms of consistency. The Bangalore-based side have a lot of positives to take from the season and will be hoping to make amends with an improved showing in next year's cash-rich league.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2022

Though Virat Kohli struggled for rhythm in IPL 2022, he did play a couple of crucial knocks for his side this season. However, his ordinary strike rate often came under the scanner as he looked like a pale shadow of his glorious past.

The seasoned campaigner mustered 341 runs from his 16 appearances at an average of 22.73. Kohli, surprisingly, had an underwhelming strike rate of 115.99 to his name.

It is worth mentioning that the elegant batter did step up in the team's crunch game against Gujarat Titans (GT). He scored 73 runs off 54 deliveries and helped his side earn a crucial 8-wicket win.

