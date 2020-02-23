×
Shahid Afridi credits IPL for success of Indian cricket

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 23 Feb 2020, 17:39 IST

Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi hailed the Indian Premier League (IPL) for helping the young talents of cricket in the Indian team cope with pressure situations. Afridi also expressed his hope that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) can follow the same path as the one traversed by the biggest T20 league in the world.

He remains the most renowned Pakistani player to have played in the IPL, having represented the now-defunct Deccan Chargers back in 2008. Out of the ten matches he played in, Afridi scored 81 runs and chipped in with nine wickets for his team.

The 39-year-old, who is currently playing for the Multan Sultans in the ongoing edition of the PSL, credited the success of Indian cricket to the IPL, saying:

I think the IPL turned around Indian cricket. Their new players after having played in the IPL with top foreign players and having shared the dressing room with them are ready when they come into international cricket. They are ready to cope with the pressures at this level.

Afridi also praised the PSL for providing several Pakistani youngsters with a platform to gain limelight but also let out a word of caution for such youngsters, saying that they should first get exposure in the domestic circuit before getting called up to the senior side.

I think the IPL changed their cricket and I think even our Pakistan Super League will do the same. Already we are seeing some good young players coming through the league. When you play with or against top international players before big crowds you learn to handle the pressure.

The former skipper of the Pakistan cricket team signed off by saying that he would continue to play T20 leagues around the world (such as PSL, BPL, and T20 Blast) until he remains fit and is able to deliver for the team.

Published 23 Feb 2020, 17:39 IST
IPL 2020 Shahid Afridi
