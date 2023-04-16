"Shahrukh Khan Rescued Preity Zinta Once Again"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS beat LSG in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 21st match of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 15). After registering their third win in five games, PBKS have moved north to fourth position in the points table.

PBKS skipper Sam Curran won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. KL Rahul (74 off 56 balls) shepherded the LSG side to 159/8 with an anchoring half-century. Among PBKS bowlers, Sam Curran picked up three wickets, while Kagiso Rabada ended up with two scalps.

In response, the Punjab Kings got off to a poor start. LSG debutant Yudhvir Singh Charak dismissed both openers to reduce the visiting team to 17/2. Matthew Short (34) then hit a few boundaries to inject momentum into the innings but perished without converting his start.

Sikandar Raza (57 off 41 balls) anchored the innings well in the middle overs and kept PBKS in the hunt even though wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Shahrukh Khan (23* off 10 balls) provided the finishing touches and took his side home in the final over with a blazing cameo.

Reflecting on the win after the match, Punjab captain Sam Curran said:

"Amazing win. Seems like this franchise loves a close game. Wasn't a perfect game but happy to win the game. KG does what he does and we bowled well at the end. The way Sikandar Raza played was very good and Shahrukh Khan the way he finished, that is why he is in the team."

He added:

"Trev and the coaching team have been very clear about his role. Hopefully, he can continue like this. In the IPL, there are different dimensions in the various grounds. So. the plans change from venue to venue. Hopefully, Shikhar is fit soon!"

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy 🥵 #LSGvPBKS Every head must bow, every knee must bend, every tongue must confess, thou art the greatest the greatest of all time, Lord KL Rahul once again....played almost half of the innings with strike of 132, 74(56)....ufffff Every head must bow, every knee must bend, every tongue must confess, thou art the greatest the greatest of all time, Lord KL Rahul once again....played almost half of the innings with strike of 132, 74(56)....ufffff🔥🥵 #LSGvPBKS https://t.co/VWDUqscJ2q

PBKS will next take RCB at home on April 20 while LSG will next face RR away on April 19.

