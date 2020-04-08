Shane Warne names all-Indian IPL XI, excludes Sachin Tendulkar

Warne picked four former Rajasthan Royals teammates in his all-Indian IPL XI.

Three current IPL teams' captains also made Warne's all-time XI.

Shane Warne played four seasons for the Rajasthan Royals

Legendary Australia spinner, Shane Warne in an Instagram Live session picked his all-time Indian Premier League XI consisting of only Indian players.

Warne, who led the Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural IPL title back in 2008 picked four former RR teammates Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja and the fast bowling duo of Siddharth Trivedi and Munaf Patel in his side.

The former RR captain picked Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag to open the batting for his best XI and was quick to pick Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli to slot into the No.3 position.

Southpaw Yuvraj Singh, who began his IPL career with the Kings XI Punjab made the squad at the No.4 position post which Warne went with batting all-rounder Yusuf Pathan for the No.5 position.

Warne also showered praise on Yusuf Pathan, crediting the former India all-rounder for his match-winning century in the 2008 IPL final.

“Yusuf scored one of the best hundreds against Mumbai Indians and he also played a great knock in the IPL final in 2008,” said Warne.

The legendary leggie also went with the services of Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni for the No.6 position and named the CSK duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh as the spinners in his team.

As for the pacers, Warne opted for Siddarth Trivedi and Munaf Patel, with both the pacers having picked up 13 and 14 wickets respectively in RR's title win back in 2008.

Former India pacer, Zaheer Khan rounded off Warne's all-Indian IPL XI but notably, one of the biggest names missing from the list was former Mumbai Indians captain, Sachin Tendulkar.

Warne played 55 matches for the Royals across four seasons and picked up 57 wickets at an economy rate of 7.27 RPO.