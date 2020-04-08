×
Create
Notifications
🔍
Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Shane Warne names all-Indian IPL XI, excludes Sachin Tendulkar

  • Warne picked four former Rajasthan Royals teammates in his all-Indian IPL XI.
  • Three current IPL teams' captains also made Warne's all-time XI.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 08 Apr 2020, 10:48 IST

Shane Warne played four seasons for the Rajasthan Royals
Shane Warne played four seasons for the Rajasthan Royals

Legendary Australia spinner, Shane Warne in an Instagram Live session picked his all-time Indian Premier League XI consisting of only Indian players.

Warne, who led the Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural IPL title back in 2008 picked four former RR teammates Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja and the fast bowling duo of Siddharth Trivedi and Munaf Patel in his side.

The former RR captain picked Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag to open the batting for his best XI and was quick to pick Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli to slot into the No.3 position.

Southpaw Yuvraj Singh, who began his IPL career with the Kings XI Punjab made the squad at the No.4 position post which Warne went with batting all-rounder Yusuf Pathan for the No.5 position.

Warne also showered praise on Yusuf Pathan, crediting the former India all-rounder for his match-winning century in the 2008 IPL final.


“Yusuf scored one of the best hundreds against Mumbai Indians and he also played a great knock in the IPL final in 2008,” said Warne.

The legendary leggie also went with the services of Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni for the No.6 position and named the CSK duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh as the spinners in his team.

As for the pacers, Warne opted for Siddarth Trivedi and Munaf Patel, with both the pacers having picked up 13 and 14 wickets respectively in RR's title win back in 2008.

Former India pacer, Zaheer Khan rounded off Warne's all-Indian IPL XI but notably, one of the biggest names missing from the list was former Mumbai Indians captain, Sachin Tendulkar.

Advertisement

Warne played 55 matches for the Royals across four seasons and picked up 57 wickets at an economy rate of 7.27 RPO.

Published 08 Apr 2020, 10:48 IST
IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals MS Dhoni Virat Kohli IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR live score
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Today, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us