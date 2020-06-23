Shikhar Dhawan takes a hilarious jibe at Hardik Pandya's culinary skills on Instagram

Hardik Pandya recently shared a photo on Instagram featuring a special dish he prepared for his family.

Shikhar Dhawan took a hilarious jibe at Pandya by commenting on the post.

Hardik Pandya recently shared a photo on Instagram only to be trolled by Shikhar Dhawan

Indian cricketers are currently spending some quality time with their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has forced the BCCI to suspend the 2020 IPL indefinitely while there also remains a massive question mark on the future of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

During the lockdown period, several cricketers have garnered a lot of attention due to their antics on social media. One of these players is Hardik Pandya whose recent workout videos have gone viral on Instagram.

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder recently uploaded another post on the photo-sharing platform, only to be at the receiving end of a playful jibe from Shikhar Dhawan.

'Bilkul bhai tune hi banaya hoga': Shikhar Dhawan trolls Hardik Pandya on Instagram

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to showcase his culinary skills as he took over the chef duties in his home and prepared a cheese butter masala dish. He captioned the post:

"Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household. Swipe for the dish. PS dish is cheese butter masala."

His partner Natasa Stankovic left a heart-touching comment full of emojis for the Indian all-rounder. Famous Bollywood rapper Badshah also commented on his switch from a PUBG player to a chef stating: "Kabhi PUBG kabhi sabji".

Advertisement

However, it was Shikhar Dhawan's comment that gained the most attention in the comments section. Here's what Dhawan wrote as he hilariously questioned Hardik Pandya's culinary skills:

"Bilkul Bhai tuney hi banaya hoga." (Yes we are ready to believe that you have cooked this dish... with laughing emojis)"

Shikhar Dhawan leaves a funny comment on Hardik Pandya's post

Both the Indian stars will be looking to kick-start their training process for the upcoming IPL season and the Australia vs. India series soon.