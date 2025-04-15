Shivam Dube vs Kieron Pollard - comparing their stats after 72 IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting all-rounder Shivam Dube was more relieved than delighted after the side broke their five-game losing streak with a final-over win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 14. The tall left-hander struggled most of his innings, finishing with an unbeaten 43 off 37 deliveries.

However, Dube's knock ultimately proved pivotal as CSK completed a much-needed victory by five wickets in the final over. The 31-year-old has been part of the franchise since the 2022 IPL season, helping them win the title in 2023.

Renowned for his big-hitting ability, Dube is seen by some as the 'Modern Day Kieron Pollard'. The former West Indian batting all-rounder was one of the most feared middle-order batters in the IPL, with his ability to pull off miraculous finishes. Pollard helped MI win an incredible five titles in his 13-year IPL career.

Yet, at the same stage of Dube's IPL career (72 matches), Pollard had also similarly won only the lone IPL title with MI. It makes for an intriguing comparison of who did it better with the bat after 72 IPL games between Dube and Pollard, considering the duo played similar roles for their respective sides.

While Pollard played his entire first 72 IPL games for MI, CSK is Dube's third franchise already after stints with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

On that note, let us compare the key stats of Shivam Dube and Kieron Pollard after 72 IPL matches.

Overall batting numbers

Shivam Dube has often been used in the middle-order with spinners bowling to take advantage of his incredible reach and long levers. Meanwhile, Pollard's ability to destroy pacers made MI often use the West Indian in the death overs.

Yet, both batters have role-reversed in the middle order, even if Dube has usually had more balls than Pollard in an innings. Coming to the overall numbers, batting for only half or less than half the overs has limited the duo from stacking up huge quantitative numbers.

Nevertheless, let us look at who had better overall numbers - runs, half-centuries, and boundaries between the two.

Shivam Dube vs Kieron Pollard - Overall Numbers

The table shows Dube outdoing Pollard in all the counting numbers with the willow after their first 72 IPL games. While the Indian left-hander has the advantage of two more innings, his margin of victory in the other categories being substantially higher makes him the clear winner.

Edge: Shivam Dube

More impactful batter?

For middle and lower-middle-order batters, counting stats convey very little. Instead, the focus should be more on their impact numbers like average, strike rate, and numbers in team wins.

Who made a bigger impact between Dube and Pollard in their first 72 IPL outings? Let us find out.

Shivam Dube vs Kieron Pollard - Impact Numbers

Batting slightly higher in the batting order may have helped Dube boast a better average than Pollard in 72 IPL games. However, the CSK batter also has a marginally better strike rate than Pollard, making him undeniably more impactful.

Furthermore, Dube's average of 47.52 compared to Pollard's 34.79 in wins demonstrates the former's extraordinary impact on team success. Pollard does have Dube beat when it comes to strike rate in wins, but only by a slender margin.

Edge: Shivam Dube

Clutchness

Kieron Pollard made a living for coming up big in clutch moments in the closing stages of games throughout his IPL career. Yet, was he always that in the first half of his career?

Let us look at how the duo performed in the IPL playoffs and finals during their first 72 IPL matches.

Shivam Dube vs Kieron Pollard - Clutch Numbers

As impressive as Dube's overall and impact numbers have been through his first 72 IPL games, his performances in the knockout stages have been anything but. The tall left-hander averages only 20.50 at a strike rate of 110.81 in three IPL playoff and final matches.

Meanwhile, Pollard had risen to the occasion more often than not, averaging almost 30 at a strike rate of over 165 in eight such games.

Edge: Kieron Pollard

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shivam Dube has enjoyed a slightly better first part of his IPL career than Kieron Pollard. With better overall and impact numbers, the CSK left-hander has been more reliable than the former MI batter.

Yet, Pollard won the clutch battle at the same stage of their IPL careers over Dube. Nevertheless, adding it all up, Dube holds an edge over Pollard in overall IPL numbers after 72 outings.

Winner: Shivam Dube

