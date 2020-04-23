Shubman Gill is the future of Indian cricket, says Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill [PC: Rediff]

India opener Rohit Sharma and his former Mumbai Indians teammate Harbhajan Singh are both of the opinion that Shubman Gill should be backed to make the Indian team's playing XI soon.

Rohit and Harbhajan caught up through a candid Instagram Live chat where they discussed various topics such as their time together at MI, the current Indian team setup and more.

During the session, the duo also shared their thoughts on how youngsters need to be backed to come good and should be pushed to feature in the playing XI.

Speaking on those lines, Harbhajan took the example of Shubman Gill missing out on a well-deserved debut despite all the runs he's been piling on in the domestic circuit.

"Good to see that Prithvi Shaw was backed and brought back in the team. But I feel when you were not available, they should have gone with Shubman. I feel this is not healthy for him or the team. They need to give him a chance, and the same case applies to any other youngster," Harbhajan said.

"Shubman Gill deserves a chance"

Harbhajan was referring to an untimely injury to Rohit Sharma ahead of the Test series against New Zealand which seemed to be the one stroke of fortune that Shubman Gill needed to make the playing XI. However, young Prithvi Shaw was given the opener's spot alongside Mayank Agarwal, and Shubman Gill had to yet again warm the benches.

The right-hander has played for India A in the past

A prolific run-scorer in the domestic circuit for Punjab, Shubman Gill was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2018. Known for his stylish approach to batting and penchant for scoring runs, Gill has been knocking the doors of the national selectors for a while now.

And, Rohit also believes that Shubman Gill should be given an in sometime soon.

Advertisement

"Shubhman Gill is a very fluent batsman. I think he is India's future. I feel when he gets chances, if he scores runs, he will get that confidence. Now he doesn't know when he'll play. He's done well in the domestic circuit, I think we should get him into the team," Rohit said.