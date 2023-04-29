Shubman Gill's Top 3 IPL knocks at Eden Gardens in Kolkata 

The last few months have been quite a ride for Shubman Gill, who has cemented his position in all three formats for India. He has smashed a century in all three formats and has gone on to translate that form into the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

So far this year, Gill has scored 284 runs in seven games. He is a key member of the defending champions Gujarat Titans. The franchise will hope for Gill to maintain his form as the tournament heads to the business end.

In the ongoing match between the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, Gill will be looking to put up another substantial score in conditions that he is very familiar with. Gill has played a lot of cricket at Eden Gardens, having been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2018 to 2021. In 15 IPL innings, the 23-year-old has amassed 370 runs at a stike rate of 145.10, with three fifties.

On that note, her's a look at three of his best innings at the iconic Eden Gardens:

#1 76 vs MI, 2019

In a game between KKR and MI back in 2019, the former batted first and ended up scoring 232 runs in their designated 20 overs. The foundation for the huge total was laid out by the young Shubman Gill, who scored 76 runs off just 45 deliveries. His elegant knock included six fours and four maximums. His brilliance at the top of the order allowed the likes of Andre Russell, Chris Lynn and Dinesh Karthik to play explosive knocks.

In the chase, the Mumbai Indians could only manage to score 198 runs, thus handing the game to the Knight Riders.

#2 57* vs CSK, 2018

Playing in his maiden IPL season in 2018, Shubman Gill struck a fine half-century against the Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens. In the first innings, CSK compiled a score of 177, with 30+ scores each from Shane Watson and Suresh Raina.

During the chase, Gill came out to bat when the score was 40-2 and played a composed innings of 57* off 36 balls. As a result, Knight Riders beat the Super Kings by six wickets with more than two overs to spare.

#3 65 vs DC, 2019

In a game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals in 2019, KKR batted first and lost a wicket on the first ball of their innings. But Shubman Gill stepped up and delivered a phenomenal performance for his side.

Gill scored 65 runs off just 39 delieveries with the help of seven fours and two sixes to shift the pressure. His knock gave Andre Russell the base to play a free-flowing innings, helping KKR to post 179 on the board.

Delhi won the game quite easily in the end but this was one of the earliest signs of Shubman Gill's class in the cash-rich tournament.

