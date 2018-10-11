SK Cricket Trivia: 3 unique records of Hardik Pandya

Raghav Ravichandran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 186 // 11 Oct 2018, 15:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hardik Pandya turns 25 years old today, October 11, 2018. The confident, aggressive all-rounder from Baroda has played an important role for India as their bowling all-rounder ever since he has burst into the international scene.

Like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s rise to glory was made possible because of his exploits in the Indian Premier League(IPL) playing for the Mumbai Indians(MI) franchise. His game is moulded on fellow IPL team member Kieron Pollard- the way he approaches his batting and bowling and way he carries himself on the field.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the all-rounder has flourished and has become a critical member of India’s plans across all formats of the game. His ability to finish off innings with the bat coupled with his ability to bowl medium fast and get crucial wickets makes him an asset to have in any team.

He is lightning quick on the field and is generally very safe as a catcher. With the right grooming and mentoring, he can go on to achieve consistent and constant success for the Indian team in all forms of the game.

On his 25th birthday, we look at 3 unique records held by Hardik Pandya:

Most number of runs scored in one over by an Indian in Tests

There was criticism from all corners when India decided to pick Hardik Pandya in their Test team when they toured the island nation of Sri Lanka in the year 2017. In conditions that suited spinners not many were sure if his aggressive nature would help India in Test matches or not.

Hardik Pandya silenced those critics who taught he is not fit to play Test matches by getting into the record books en route his maiden Test century. Against a hapless Sri Lankan bowling attack in Pallekelle, Hardik Pandya went on to unleash his aggression.

In the 116th over of the innings, he thumped their spinner Malinda Pushpakumara for a record 26 runs. He surpassed some big names like Sandip Patil and Kapil Dev who held the record for most runs scored in an over by an Indian (24).

He bludgeoned Malinda Pushpakumara to all parts of the ground. The over looked like this 4,4,6,6,6,0. He took the team from 430/9 to 456/9 through a display of some fine hitting. This would be one record that this allrounder would cherish for a long time and it would be interesting to see who the Indian player is who can surpass Hardik Pandya.

1 / 3 NEXT