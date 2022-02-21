Slowly buy surely, Venkatesh Iyer is ticking all the requisite boxes for India 

Picture this: India are engrossed in a topsy-turvy cricketing encounter against one of their fiercest rivals. They have been asked to bat first on a lively surface and have lost their top order – batters who have dominated their run-scoring patterns in the recent past.

All of a sudden, India, who were favourites to win the game, are rummaging for answers to solve their quandary. They contemplate for quite a while on what kind of batter would suit their needs and ultimately, narrow down to someone capable of scoring quick runs to put the opposition under pressure.

They look around but there is a dearth of that particular breed of batters, meaning that their essay, which began as a creaking ship, well and truly sinks. The hope still remains, for India genuinely feel a batter of that ilk would have tilted the scales firmly in their favour.

A couple of hours later, they find a way to get back into the game. But just at that moment, one of their key bowlers breaks down. So, the Indian cricket team now has to figure out who is going to cover for that bowler, while also plotting a potential path to victory, longing that this replacement also contributes in a wicket-taking sense. But they can’t find any. India, as you might have guessed by now, lose the game.

During this sequence, countless Indian fans have delivered their verdict. They have again lambasted the lack of a fast-bowling all-rounder and have suggested that that has alone led to these circumstances.

There is a bit of truth to it too because of the balance such cricketers bring to the table. But to blame it entirely on the lack of one type of player seems a little far-fetched. It doesn’t change their judgment, however.

Years ago, such discussions were totally out of vogue. In the 1970s, 80s and 90s, Kapil Dev rendered similar conversations moot. He would regularly dig the team out of trouble – both with the bat and the ball, and often became the difference between an Indian victory and a chastening defeat.

At the start of the 21st century, there was renewed vigour once Irfan Pathan broke onto the scene. It didn’t last long, though, meaning that when Hardik Pandya came through the ranks, it satiated the thirst of many Indian fans.

Hardik Pandya has been ravaged by injuries lately

So, it was only fitting that when Hardik began being plagued by injuries, he was labelled as the sole reason for India’s lackulster showings. And, the frustration around the lack of a seam-bowling all-rounder became painfully obvious too.

In the past few games, Hardik and his non-availability, which had become a constant point of contention in the average cricketing household, has slipped into periphery. It’s not because people have forgotten him. It’s because in Venkatesh Iyer, the Indian cricket team seems to have found a viable alternative.

Before the second phase of the 2021 edition of the IPL, not many knew who Venkatesh Iyer was. There was the odd murmur about a lanky hard-hitting batter plying his trade for Madhya Pradesh but it wasn’t enough to make the Indian cricketing community sit up and take notice.

All of that, however, changed post the IPL – a tournament where Venkatesh Iyer didn’t just tear apart almost every bowling attack he encountered, but also showed that he could become a genuine all-rounder.

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho IMMENSE. Venkatesh Iyer has been very impressive square of the wicket and also in smoking spin in his short international career. IMMENSE. Venkatesh Iyer has been very impressive square of the wicket and also in smoking spin in his short international career.

Venkatesh Iyer was brilliant in the T20I series against West Indies

During the series against the West Indies, a lot of weight has been lent to that argument. Venkatesh Iyer was dismissed only once during the entire series (in the 2nd T20I) and was at his best throughout.

In the first game, India found themselves in a bit of bother. Venkatesh Iyer, too, showed signs of feeling the pinch. But he soon realized how to offset it and eventually, shepherded India past the finish line.

A game later, he portrayed a more belligerent side to his game. India had, just prior to Virat Kohli’s dismissal, started stagnating. They were still getting runs but those weren’t coming at the requisite run-rate.

Thereafter, Venkatesh Iyer joined hands with Rishabh Pant and ensured that India posted an above-par total. There were a couple of agricultural strokes during his stay but it was largely filled with the elegance that had become synonymous during his spell at the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The third game was perhaps the clearest indication that Venkatesh Iyer is indeed an all-rounder India can bank on. He came out to bat with India meandering towards a middling total. But he was intent on transferring the pressure onto the West Indies. This time, he did it with the sort of conviction that you would expect from a seasoned finisher.

There might be some wondering what the fuss is all about, considering Venkatesh Iyer has only featured in the middle order for India. The fact, though, remains that his finest hours or in other words, rise to stardom, came at the top of the order for KKR and Madhya Pradesh.

Hence, it is quite remarkable that he has devised a mechanism almost instantly to play the role India want him to play in the middle order.

However, the biggest positive (at least from India’s perspective), was that he superbly covered for Deepak Chahar post the latter’s injury. Venkatesh Iyer didn’t just fill in the gaps, he also accounted for Kieron Pollard and Jason Holders – batters who could have taken the game away from India.

So, in these past few days, Venkatesh Iyer has shown himself to be a capable finisher. He has illustrated his ability to accelerate from the outset – both against pace and spin. And, most tellingly, he has portrayed that he can contribute handsomely with the ball.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Venkatesh Iyer has taken the next step very confidently so far. Venkatesh Iyer has taken the next step very confidently so far.

In essence, these are the boxes India have been wanting to tick since Hardik’s fitness became an overriding issue. Prior to Venkatesh Iyer’s emergence, it seemed that India would have to hedge their bets on Hardik reinvigorating as the player he once was. Not anymore.

In a microcosm, that is the beauty of this sport. India, for years and years, were longing for a pace-bowling all-rounder. Now, just like London buses, they have two who can genuinely be world-class.

Neither is there yet, mind you. Venkatesh Iyer needs to be consistent over the next year or so, and Hardik needs to play a lot more competitive cricket. Yet, it is a prospect that will leave Indian fans salivating.

If it works out, it will be a dream come true for billions across the country. And, even if Hardik fails to hit the heights he was once capable of, it might not be as much of a nightmare as initially envisaged. Not with Venkatesh Iyer firing on all cylinders.

