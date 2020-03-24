Sourav Ganguly provides update on IPL situation, praises lockdown

Speaking about the pandemic, Ganguly stated that everything needs to be done to flatten the curve

Sourav Ganguly spoke to PTI about IPL, coronavirus and the government lockdown

Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly in an exclusive interview with the PTI said that he was not in a position to affirmatively say anything at the moment. The former India captain stated that since nothing has changed in the last 10 days, the status quo remains the same.

"I can't say anything at the moment. We are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed. Nothing has changed in the last 10 days. So, I don't have an answer to it. Status quo remains," Ganguly told PTI.

Ganguly said that the issue was that, the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) cannot be changed and hence there was no chance of planning anything at all.

"You can't plan anything. The FTP is scheduled. It''s there and you can't change the FTP. All around the world, cricket and more so sports has stopped," he said.

While asked about the money that the shareholders will lose if the IPL is truncated to abandoned this year, Ganguly said that he is not sure if the insurance money would cover that cost.

"I am not sure whether you can get insurance money. Because this is a government lockdown. I am not sure whether a government lockdown is covered by insurance or not," he said.

"We will have to see. We have not assessed all these things. At this point of time, it is very difficult for me to give any concrete answer," he added.

Ganguly also talked about the lockdown in the interview where is stated that it is for the betterment of the nation.