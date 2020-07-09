Sourav Ganguly should focus on Indian cricket and IPL: Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif has lashed out at Sourav Ganguly for the latter's statement regarding the cancellation of the Asia Cup 2020.

There has been talk of the Asia Cup getting postponed and Sourav Ganguly admitted the same in an online interview.

Pakistan's former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif has lashed out at BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for the latter's statement regarding the cancellation of the Asia Cup 2020.

The ex-cricketer slammed Sourav Ganguly for showing 'undue power' and advised him to keep his focus on the Indian Premier League and Indian cricket instead.

“Whether the Asia Cup is canceled or not can be decided by the Asian Cricket Council. Showing undue power will only hurt Asian countries. Ganguly should pay attention to Indian cricket and IPL,” Latif tweeted.

Earlier yesterday, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly claimed in an online interview that the Asia Cup had been called off, although he did not elaborate on the details.

“In December, we have the first full series. Asia Cup 2020 has been called-off which was scheduled to take place in September,” Sourav Ganguly said.

PCB has already disregarded Sourav Ganguly's claim

Officials from both the PCB as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board have confirmed that they are not aware of any such decision being taken.

BCB's CEO, Nizamuddin Chowdhury also opined that the ACC are considering other options in case the tournament cannot go ahead this year.

PCB's Media Director also stated that an official decision regarding the future of the tournament would be taken by the Asian Cricket Council and that Sourav Ganguly's claims held no weight or merit.

The decision regarding the Asia Cup will be taken by the ACC. The announcement can only be made by the president of the Asian body Nazmul Hasan. To the best of our knowledge, the schedule of the next ACC meeting is yet to be announced,” he said.

The PCB and BCCI have been at constant loggerheads regarding the scheduling of this year's Asia Cup, which was slated to be held in September.

Pakistan have the hosting rights but the BCCI didn't agree to travel to the country, following which there was speculation that the tournament would be organized at a neutral venue.

There had also been reports that the Asia Cup could be shifted to Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus pandemic, although no concrete decision has materialized so far.